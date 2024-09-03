Graney: Here’s what the Raiders’ record will be this season

Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney picks the Raiders season from Week 1 to 18. Here’s how he thinks the team will do in each matchup.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Antonio Pierce wants his Raiders team to be defined by certain traits this season.

“Yeah, physical, tough, don’t blink, no flinching, and then handling situational football,” the coach said.

To what record that translates to is anyone’s guess.

I’m thinking 8-9.

I went with 8-9 last season and the team unwillingly did me a solid by finishing right at it.

The Raiders weren’t happy — not making the playoffs never elicits positive feelings — but that was likely the best outcome possible given the internal turmoil. Maybe even better.

Coach Josh McDaniels was fired eight games into the year with a 3-5 record. Pierce was then elevated on an interim basis to run the program. He was afforded the full-time gig in January.

But while the sportsbooks give this current team a win total of 6½, its defense is good enough to hit the over. It could mean the difference between flirting with a wild-card berth or not.

The offense? Time will tell. Things need to be a whole lot better on that side of the ball than what we’ve witnessed in the preseason for eight wins to be possible.

Things need to be a whole lot better at quarterback as well for the Raiders to again finish second to the Chiefs in the AFC West.

If those two things hold up, eight victories are in play.

For now, the wins:

Sept. 8 at Chargers: Yes, the Raiders’ run defense appeared spotty during the preseason and coach Jim Harbaugh might call for 167 rushing plays in his Chargers debut, but his roster lacks talent beyond a few key spots.

Sept. 22: vs. Carolina: The Panthers won’t have improved much from last year, when they fielded one of the worst teams in franchise history. Quarterback Bryce Young is still short.

Oct. 6 at Denver: Last season, coach Sean Payton didn’t like his players wearing bucket hats. This year, he’s starting a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix. The latter is far more serious an issue.

Oct. 13 vs. Pittsburgh: We saw how Russell Wilson looked last season. Now, he’s a year older.

Nov. 24 vs. Denver: The Raiders don’t lose to the Broncos. Look it up.

Dec. 16 vs. Atlanta: By this time of the season, the Falcons will likely be going with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Raiders’ defense should make life difficult for him at Allegiant Stadium.

Dec. 29 at New Orleans: Ah, Derek Carr. We miss those quotes (not really).

TBD: vs. Chargers: Not sure it will be 63-21, but a win just the same.

And the losses:

Sept. 15 at Baltimore: Lamar Jackson plus the Ravens defense against the Raiders offense. ‘Nuff said.

Sept. 29 vs. Cleveland: I mean, you have to get at least one 3-0 game each year, right?

Oct. 20 at Rams: The team that could challenge for the NFC West crown will be a tough out at home.

Oct. 27 vs. Kansas City: You remember the Kermit the Frog doll in Costa Mesa, California, yes? Make no mistake, Patrick Mahomes does. “It’ll get handled when it gets handled.” Ouch.

Nov. 3 at Cincinnati: Better quarterback. Better team.

Nov. 17 at Miami: When you need quality depth in the secondary like the Raiders, the thought of Tyreek Hill running free creates nightmares.

Nov. 29 at Kansas City: Go do your Black Friday shopping. The Chiefs will remember this game from last season.

Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay: Back-to-back road games this late in a season against good teams doesn’t often spell success.

Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville: The Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence will be competing for an AFC South title. The Raiders will get their best shot and then some.

There it is. A guide to an 8-9 season.

Better than expected but not good enough to make the playoffs.

But at least eight games worth of cigars, right?

