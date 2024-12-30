Graney: Knights showing this month they are NHL’s best team

The Golden Knights are 10-1 in the month of December. Their recent run of play is showing they deserve to be considered the NHL’s best team.

Calgary Flames left wing Ryan Lomberg, center, collides with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. Lomberg was called for interference. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames center Connor Zary and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) takes a shot against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames center Connor Zary (47) shots against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames defenseman Daniil Miromanov (62) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots against Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) handles the puck against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Cole Schwindt (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoots against Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (7) and goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Victor Olofsson (95) uses his skate to shield the puck from Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) and defenseman Kevin Bahl (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, reacts after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots against Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The best team in hockey won again Sunday night. Won by beating an inferior divisional foe. Won because this is what really good sides do — take care of business against those they should.

The Golden Knights beat Calgary 3-0 at T-Mobile Arena for their sixth straight victory, continuing a December that has been about as stellar as you can imagine.

What a month of hockey from the Knights.

They’re now 10-1-0 in December, a stretch that will end with a home game against Montreal on Tuesday. The Knights lead the NHL in points percentage because of it. They’re getting contributions from all areas of the ice.

“We had a lot of games on the road before December and did a good job,” center Brett Howden said. “We’ve now done a good job coming back here and staying on it. Even the other day in San Jose, just picking up where we left off. Just want to keep that going.”

Defense matters

Hey, this all happens when you get the type of defense the Knights have played during this stretch. When your top six defensemen are all healthy.

It happens when you get depth scoring. When a player like Howden scores a career-best 15 goals.

When a player like Keegan Kolesar already has a career high nine.

It happens when you receive the sort of goaltending the Knights have during this run. Adin Hill might have struggled some to start this season, but he’s 7-1-1 in his last nine starts with a .926 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average.

Ilya Samsonov, not to be outdone, turned away 31 shots Sunday for his first shutout of the season. He’s 4-0 this month with a 1.25 goals-against average.

It happens when your penalty kill looks elite more times than not. When you’re killing off 87.5 percent of the calls against you over the last month.

It happens, yes, when the schedule softens for such a good team.

The winning streak has included victories against Pacific Division opponents Vancouver, Seattle, Anaheim, San Jose and now Calgary. Sure. You play who’s in front of you. But there is no question such a run has been aided some by those on the other side.

More importantly, though, has been how good the Knights are defensively.

The win Sunday was a microcosm of the streak. The Knights are going to score. But what’s impressive is how they’re limiting chances in their own end.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said the team’s structure in the defensive zone is excellent. That it’s not giving up much from the slot. That it’s getting better at clearing rebounds and not allowing second-chance attempts. That there are sticks in lanes on east-west plays. That the rush defense was good Sunday.

That things are far better than they were in November.

Lights out

“We’re a lot closer than where we were six weeks ago and it’s one of the reasons we’ve had a terrific month,” Cassidy said. “We’ve just cleaned up our defensive stuff to the point where we’re not forcing goalies to make a number of high-danger saves. Now, (Samsonov) did his job tonight very well, don’t get me wrong. But I thought we were leakier in that area to start the year.

“It’s probably normal coming out of camp that you’re not really in hockey defending mode yet and I think I’ve said that many times. It takes a while to get up to speed there and it feels like we’re awfully close.”

The best team in hockey is playing lights out right now. It also has just one road game in its next seven outings.

A great time for continued separation atop the division.

A great time to keep racking up those points.

Here comes January.

