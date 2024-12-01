Graney: No denying it, Odom is reason for UNLV’s historic turnaround

Second-year UNLV coach Barry Odom has his team back in the Mountain West championship and a win away from the College Football Playoff.

UNLV running back Greg Burrell (5) and linebacker Marsel McDuffie (8) wheel the Fremont Cannon to the locker room after winning the NCAA college football game against UNR 38-14 at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV poses with the Fremont Cannon after winning the NCAA college football game against UNR 38-14 at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) avoids numerous tacklers during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom yells at a referee during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Casey Cain (1) and head coach Barry Odom greet each other before an NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

He paused while speaking, emotions welling inside. Barry Odom wanted to relay a message about life. About overcoming adversity. About how best to face one’s obstacles.

“You need to know the ups and downs about what happens and how you react to them,” UNLV’s football coach said Saturday night. “Five years ago today, I was fired at the University of Missouri. I’ll never forget that.

“You learn from your lessons. You learn from your opportunities. You pick yourself up, dust yourself off and go create more.”

Which is exactly what he has done with the Rebels.

Odom’s team is 10-2 and back where it has spoken about all season, having qualified to meet Boise State in the Mountain West championship for a second straight year.

The game is Friday in Boise, Idaho.

UNLV clinched its spot by rolling past UNR 38-14 at Allegiant Stadium. It means the Fremont Cannon will remain red for another year. There was never a doubt.

Immense opportunity exists for the Rebels in the season’s second game against Boise State. A win would secure a berth in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

Think about it. Think about how far No. 19 UNLV has come under Odom in such a short amount of time. In just two seasons.

A program whose history has for the most part been defined by losing and despair is one victory from joining some of the nation’s best programs in pursuit of a national championship. The Rebels have won 10 games in a season for the first time in 40 years.

Think about it. And understand — no matter how much he might deny it — that Odom is the central reason for such a turnaround.

‘Hope, vision and belief’

He has taught players lessons whose importance can’t be denied when under the bright lights. And they have embraced each one.

He has convinced them to live in the moment, to keep their heads down and work. To be known for what they have accomplished. To be judged on their merits and not the setbacks of those who came before.

“When (athletic director Erick Harper) and I started talking about this job, we talked about the opportunities that were here,” Odom said. “It started with hope, vision and belief. Then you win some early games, and some of the things you talked about become validated.

“I haven’t done anything. It’s our guys. It’s our team. It’s about the pieces we put together and the administration and support and everybody who touches our players.”

He’s wrong about himself, of course. He was the one who immediately set a standard of excellence. Who talked about winning at this high a level. Who hired a terrific coaching staff. Who had the goal of changing the narrative of UNLV football and how that might come about.

He will no doubt continue to be pursued by other programs, many searching for a coach capable of producing this level of success. But that’s a story for another day. That’s for Harper and UNLV to maneuver when the time comes to convince Odom this is the place for him.

For now, it’s all about No. 10 Boise State. For all those lessons to take hold and play out on the road against a more-than-formidable opponent.

The Broncos beat UNLV 29-24 in October at Allegiant Stadium. On a night Boise State was merely the better team.

Everything on line

The Rebels talk about going 1-0, whether it be on a play or a period during practice or in a weekly game. They have for this season never really looked beyond the next opponent.

They glance forward now with everything on the line.

Knowing full well the man in whom they will follow.

“Believing in (Odom) made me believe in myself,” senior linebacker Jackson Woodard said. “It’s why I followed him here (from Arkansas). I knew he was gong to be a winner. Coming here, I didn’t even think about losing. I knew we were going to win.”

They have. You can begin with Odom as to why.

Up next

Who: UNLV at Boise State

What: Mountain West championship game

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -4; total 59½