Graney: Raiders defense could play role in team’s QB competition

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pushes defensive end Elerson Smith (92) making contact with defensive end TJ Franklin (57) while shadowed by head coach Antonio Pierce on drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) joins teammates on drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches his defense run drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and teammates come together on the field during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) signs autographs for fans following the third day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Coach Antonio Pierce wants one of his quarterbacks to start stacking good performances. To take charge of this competition. To separate himself from the other.

It hasn’t happened. Maybe there’s a hint it might soon.

The Raiders held a live scrimmage for the first time this training camp Saturday night. Veteran Gardner Minshew was by far the better quarterback, outplaying second-year pro Aidan O’Connell in scripted situations.

But this has to be considered for both: While most eyes this camp have been focused on O’Connell and Minshew, the defense they’re facing could prove to be elite.

And that’s a critical distinction.

Flying around

It looks as though the Raiders could have a top 10 defense or better. That has certainly made it challenging for either quarterback to find a consistent rhythm. Not an excuse. Just a fact.

“The defense is flying around and they’re just pushing us to be the best we can be,” center Andre James said. “It’s fun going against those guys every day and it’s only going to make us better.

“(Both quarterbacks) are super competitive and both super professional. It’s a very serious competition and I think that will only bring out the best.”

It hasn’t just yet. There have been few days where one was much better than the other. Where the defensive push up front hasn’t been obvious. Where the secondary hasn’t had its way.

Things might change some when the offensive line becomes fully healthy. When injured starting left tackle Kolton Miller and rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson return.

For now, O’Connell and Minshew must improve. Pierce has said there is no timeline for him to name a starter. Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello agrees.

“Ultimately, once you make a decision, you want to get behind him and let things roll,” Scangarello said. “I feel we have a lot of great leadership within the building. It’s not as if we’re a young team. I feel very strongly about the makeup of this team. I know what types of players we have.

“That allows us a little more latitude to make the best decision in which coach Pierce and all of us see as the right one.”

There is a chance, perhaps a great one, that both O’Connell and Minshew might see action once the season begins. Each has his own skills. His own strengths and weaknesses.

As Scangarello sees it, one positive about this offense is its flexibility. Both quarterbacks can produce with the way new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has set things up.

O’Connell has impressed with his ability to throw on the run. Minshew has been sharp in situational drills. He’s relaxed and lets things flow, which is one reason he has carved out an NFL career.

Still a mystery

“You don’t want to get swayed because you make the right play call and a guys hits a big play,” Scangarello said. “I think you have to look at it all. I also think Aidan has proved that what he did as a rookie, he’s got some moxie. Qualities that it’s not too big for him.

“He was thrown into the fire and asked to do a lot. With all the dynamics going on in the organization, I thought he did a great job. And obviously, you know what you’re getting with Gardner. He has played a ton in this league.”

So there you have it. Still not decided. Still somewhat of a mystery.

But as the two continue to compete, think also of the defense they’re facing daily. Could be elite. Could be a reason neither has separated from the other just yet.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.