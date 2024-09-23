Raiders report card: Dismal grades for dismal game against Panthers

The Raiders didn’t play well in a single phase Sunday in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium. There’s plenty of blame to go around in the loss to the Panthers.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, center, defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) watch a replay on a giant screen from the sideline during the firs half of an NFL football game against Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

How the Raiders performed in a 36-22 loss against the Panthers:

Offense: F

The Raiders have played 12 quarters of football this season. The offense has been good for one, and it sure didn’t come in this game. They still can’t run the ball. The ground game has gone from worrisome to an all-out disaster. The team had just 55 rushing yards Sunday against a team that entered Week 3 as the second-worst run defense in the NFL. Quarterback Gardner Minshew had a forgettable day, crashing down to earth after the Baltimore win. He completed 18 of his 28 passes for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Davante Adams caught four passes for 40 yards and also had drops. The play calling featured zero imagination. Two of the only bright spots were wide receivers Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers. Tucker had seven catches for a team-leading 96 yards and a touchdown. Meyers had seven receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Defense: F

Think about it. No quarterback across the NFL this young season had thrown for 300 yards and three touchdowns until veteran Andy Dalton did it Sunday against the Raiders. Dalton, in his first start of the season, completed 26 of his 37 passes for 319 yards and the three scores. He’s now 5-0 against the Raiders. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was limited in practice this week with an ankle injury, was obviously not 100 percent and no one else stepped up on this side of the ball. There were missed tackles. Blown coverages. Little pass rush. The vaunted Raiders’ defense had itself an awful day. Linebacker Robert Spillane again led the team in tackles with 11 while adding a sack. Safety Marcus Epps added 10 tackles before departing with a knee injury.

Special teams: C

Daniel Carlson missed his only field-goal attempt from 57 yards. AJ Cole averaged 52.2 yards over five punts and dropped three inside the 20-yard line.

Coaching: F

When you don’t call your offensive or defensive plays, your main job as a head coach is to get the team ready to play. Antonio Pierce didn’t. The Raiders looked about as unprepared as an NFL side could. Pierce’s team clearly looked past the Panthers. The Raiders aren’t near good enough to do that. Bad day at the office for Pierce and his staff. A really bad day. Worst day since he took over midway through last season.

— Ed Graney/Review-Journal