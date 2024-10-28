Raiders’ report card: Offense, coaching come up short against Chiefs

The Raiders’ defense and special teams did their best in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but the offense couldn’t come through when the team needed it to.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to throw the ball during the second half of the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How the Raiders performed in a 27-20 loss to the Chiefs:

Offense: D

Things started off so well. The Raiders gained 70 yards on 12 plays their first possession, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. But things soured for long stretches. And you don’t deserve a passing grade if you can’t score after having a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, like the Raiders in the third quarter of this game. The team was once again far too conservative for anyone’s liking throughout. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers started off hot with three first-half receptions, but then disappeared until the team’s final drive of the game. He finished with five catches for a team-best 58 yards. Meyers had a team-high six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. The Raiders’ big boys up front were dominated, as the team gained just 33 rushing yards on 21 carries. Minshew completed 24 of his 30 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble.

Defense: C

Trying to control Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has to be one of the most frustrating jobs in the NFL. He was at it again Sunday, making something out of nothing again and again. Kansas City converted 12 of its 16 third downs. Mahomes completed 27 of his 38 passes for 262 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that was hauled in by Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig. Linebacker Robert Spillane tweaked an ankle early but returned to lead the team in tackles with 12. Moehrig added nine and linebacker Divine Deablo had seven. Defensive end Tyree Wilson had the Raiders’ lone sack. Defensive end Maxx Crosby was kept in check and finished with three tackles.

Special teams: A

Not much to say here. Kicker Daniel Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts, drilling 54- and 32-yard tries. Punter AJ Cole averaged 64 yards on his two punts and placed one inside the 20.

Coaching: D

The Raiders competed with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions until the end, but we’re still not sure who this team is under coach Antonio Pierce. To walk away with no points on that first-and-goal from the 3-yard line is inexcusable. The Raiders were far too conservative there and far too conservative at the end of the first half, when they ran the ball twice before punting the ball back to the Chiefs. Mahomes then drove Kansas City into field-goal range to give his team a 17-10 lead at halftime.

— Ed Graney/Review-Journal