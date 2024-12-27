Raiders rookie settling into NFL: ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience’

Raiders rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson has been given an opportunity thanks to the team’s injuries, and he’s making the most of it.

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) flexes between plays with cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) looking on during the second half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) stretches during the team’s practice on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson addresses the media after rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ injuries at cornerback this season have led to more playing time for rookie fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson.

The 23-year-old is one of the team’s better athletes. The former Mississippi State standout is listed at 6-foot-2, 188 pounds and ran a blazing 4.34 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in February.

Richardson, whose cousin is Texans linebacker Devin White, has 30 tackles and two pass breakups this season in 10 games. The Review-Journal sat down with the Louisiana native this week to learn a little more about him:

RJ: What is the one thing you’re most appreciative of from your rookie year?

Richardson: “I’m just happy to get to play the game of football. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

RJ: What has been the toughest part of adapting to the NFL?

Richardson: “I have to say the long season. College football just doesn’t have this many games. That’s probably the main thing. Maybe getting used to the plays a little. The speed of the game was pretty good, but I played in the SEC, so I was used to it. That got me ready for the league. Other than that, it would be the length of the season.”

RJ: You’re going home to Louisiana this week when the Raiders play the Saints. Are you looking forward to it?

Richardson: “I’m excited. Get to go home and play in front of a lot of family and friends. I’m really excited.”

RJ: You grew up in Cullen, Louisiana, which has a population of 700. Now, you’re in Las Vegas. What’s the biggest difference between the two?

Richardson: “Let’s see. In (Cullen), you know just about everybody. And there are a lot of trees in Cullen. You get to see the mountains here. Back there, nothing but trees.”

RJ: Have you found any good Southern food here in Las Vegas?

Richardson: “Oh, yeah. You’ve got Taste Budz and DB’s Cajun Kitchen and Lo-Lo’s Chicken &Waffles. There’s plenty. I’ve got enough to sample for sure.”

RJ: What’s the best thing about Las Vegas?

Richardson: “The scenery. I think it’s just beautiful here.”

RJ: What moment so far from your time with the Raiders stands out to you?

Richardson: “We were playing the Rams and I just looked up and thought to myself, ‘I’m really here. I’m really playing in the league.’ That was pretty cool, just being in the stadium and realizing how far I’ve come. That was a pretty good moment.”

RJ: What are your hobbies that people might not know about?

Richardson: “I love horses. I own three of them right now. I’m a big country guy. I’ve talked to (Raiders running back) Zamir (White), who owns horses, about it a lot. We’re going to link up in the offseason. For now, it’s more a casual thing. I’m going to do a few shows. I have a trainer to train them for the shows.”

RJ: What’s the best thing about Mississippi State?

Richardson: “It has to be the people. They’re all nice.”

RJ: Did your cousin give you any advice when you came into the NFL?

Richardson: “He just told me it was going to be a grind. Take care of your body. Learn from the older guys and see how they could help you. Improve your game every day by how you go about your business.”

RJ: Has the game slowed down for you?

Richardson: “Oh yeah, a lot. Just understanding different formations, knowing more what’s about to happen on the next play. It’s better than anticipating what might happen.”

RJ: We know how athletic you are. Where did that come from?

Richardson: “My mom. She was one of the fastest sprinters in the nation at one point. I ran track in high school — the 100, 200 and high jump. I was 10.6 in the 100, 21.06 in the 200 and jumped 6 (feet), 8 inches. I remember all my marks.”

