Who could UNLV hire as its next football coach?

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper needed just 10 days to hire Barry Odom his last football coaching search. He wants to move even faster this time.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen prepares to lead his team on the field prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

FILE - Montana State head coach Brent Vigen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mt. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino, File)

Stanford head coach David Shaw argues with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

UNLV Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Brennan Marion talks with players during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Brennan Marion talks with cornerbacks coach Akeem Davis players during the first day of football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion looks to his players during spring football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex field on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The last time UNLV athletic director Erick Harper went searching for a football coach, it took him just 10 days to identify Barry Odom as the guy.

Harper is hoping it takes just as short a time — and maybe even shorter — to find Odom’s replacement.

Odom left UNLV on Sunday to become Purdue’s coach.

“The quality of coaches we’ve been reached out to (by) this morning — a lot of quality,” Harper said. “Former head coaches, offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators, NFL … Barry Odom and his staff made this a very attractive job.

“We’re going into the war room, and (we’ll) do our due diligence as we did two years ago to find the right person to lead this program moving forward.”

Here are some names the Rebels could consider:

Brennan Marion, UNLV offensive coordinator

This doesn’t seem likely, given Marion wasn’t named the Rebels interim coach for the LA Bowl against Cal. The 37-year-old instead appears headed for a Power Four program as a coordinator. Maybe even to Purdue.

Dan Mullen, former Florida coach

Mullen, 52, coached at Mississippi State and Florida and had 10 winning seasons during his 13 years in the SEC. He’s now an ESPN analyst. He might be a long shot, but it’s worth making the call.

Andy Kotelnicki, Penn State offensive coordinator

Kotelnicki, 43, helped Kansas revitalize its program under coach Lance Leipold before joining Penn State this season. He’s been connected to a number of jobs in the coaching cycle.

Will Stein, Oregon offensive coordinator

Stein, 35, might not stay in Oregon long given what the Ducks have accomplished. He’s considered one of the nation’s top up-and-coming assistant coaches.

Rich Rodriguez, Jacksonville State coach

Hey, why not? Rodriguez, 61, is best known for his tenures at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He’s a former Big East and Pac-12 coach of the year.

D’Anton Lynn, USC defensive coordinator

Maybe Lynn, 35, can just stick around after coaching the Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl. He has experience at the college level and in the NFL. He’s also the son of former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

Van Malone, Kansas State assistant head coach

Malone, 54, has coached at 10 schools, including Texas A&M, SMU and Mississippi State. He’s currently working at Harper’s alma mater.

Brent Vigen, Montana State coach

All Vigen has done is win. He’s 45-9 at Montana State. The 49-year-old also has Mountain West experience as the former associate head coach at Wyoming.

David Shaw, former Stanford coach

Shaw, 52, was 96-54 with the Cardinal. He made Stanford a fixture in the rankings for a stretch during his tenure.

Bryan Harsin, former Auburn coach

Harsin, 48, has coached Arkansas State, Boise State and Auburn and has a record of 85-36. He was super successful with the Broncos, going 69-19. He won 10 or more games five times in seven years at Boise State.

