UNLV football coach in talks to take over Big Ten program

UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom and players await introduction as the ready to face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV football coach Barry Odom is believed to be in discussions to become the next football coach at Purdue, according to multiple reports.

Multiple sources close to the program indicated no deal has been finalized. Yahoo Sports was the first to report Odom’s talks with Purdue.

Odom led UNLV to its most successful two-year run in program history, going 19-8 and making back-to-back Mountain West championship games. The Rebels lost 21-7 to Boise State in this season’s Mountain West title game Friday, causing them to miss out on a berth in the College Football Playoff.

UNLV will announce its bowl game assignment at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Fertitta Football Complex. Odom was scheduled to attend as of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X. Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill contributed to this story.