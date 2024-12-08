45°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV football coach in talks to take over Big Ten program

UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom and players await introduction as the ready to face the Fresno State ...
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom and players await introduction as the ready to face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) scrambles with the ball in front of Boise State defens ...
Hill: After all these years, UNLV should be proud, even in defeat
Boise State cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) knocks the ball away from UNLV wide receiver Ricky Wh ...
Rebels await bowl fate with uncertainty on horizon
Graney: Loss won’t diminish what UNLV football has done for city
Blue Friday: UNLV’s playoff dreams end with MW title game loss
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2024 - 8:00 am
 
Updated December 8, 2024 - 8:10 am

UNLV football coach Barry Odom is believed to be in discussions to become the next football coach at Purdue, according to multiple reports.

Multiple sources close to the program indicated no deal has been finalized. Yahoo Sports was the first to report Odom’s talks with Purdue.

Odom led UNLV to its most successful two-year run in program history, going 19-8 and making back-to-back Mountain West championship games. The Rebels lost 21-7 to Boise State in this season’s Mountain West title game Friday, causing them to miss out on a berth in the College Football Playoff.

UNLV will announce its bowl game assignment at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Fertitta Football Complex. Odom was scheduled to attend as of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X. Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill contributed to this story.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES