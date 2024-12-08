62°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV learns bowl destination, will face ACC team

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
UNLV athletic director to speak after coach’s departure — WATCH LIVE
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom and players await introduction as the ready to face the Fresno State ...
UNLV football coach leaves to take over Big Ten program
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) scrambles with the ball in front of Boise State defens ...
Hill: After all these years, UNLV should be proud, even in defeat
Boise State cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) knocks the ball away from UNLV wide receiver Ricky Wh ...
Rebels await bowl fate with uncertainty on horizon
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2024 - 12:39 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2024 - 12:43 pm

The UNLV football team will face Cal in the LA Bowl at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Rebels (10-3) are playing in a second consecutive bowl game for the first time in program history. The bowl announcement comes after coach Barry Odom left the program to take over as coach at Purdue in the Big Ten.

The Golden Bears (6-6) are in their first season in the ACC after departing the Pac-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES