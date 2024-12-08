UNLV learns bowl destination, will face ACC team
The UNLV football team is heading to the LA Bowl in Inglewood, California, and the Rebels will face a former Pac-12 team that’s now in the ACC.
The UNLV football team will face Cal in the LA Bowl at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The Rebels (10-3) are playing in a second consecutive bowl game for the first time in program history. The bowl announcement comes after coach Barry Odom left the program to take over as coach at Purdue in the Big Ten.
The Golden Bears (6-6) are in their first season in the ACC after departing the Pac-12.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
