UNLV Football

UNLV falls to Boise State in Mountain West title game

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes away from the arms of UNLV defensive lineman ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes away from the arms of UNLV defensive lineman Tatuo Martinson (98) on a run in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr., front left, reaches back for the ball against Boise Stat ...
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr., front left, reaches back for the ball against Boise State cornerback Davon Banks (20) for a reception during the first half of the Mountain West Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against UNLV the first half of th ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against UNLV the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) catches the ball against Boise State cornerback Davo ...
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) catches the ball against Boise State cornerback Davon Banks (20) for a 29 yard reception in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against UNLV in the first half of ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against UNLV in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes away from the arms of UNLV defensive lineman ...
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pushes away from the arms of UNLV defensive lineman Tatuo Martinson (98) on a run the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) catches the ball against Boise State cornerback Davo ...
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) catches the ball against Boise State cornerback Davon Banks (20) for a 29 yard reception the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr., front left, reaches back for the ball against Boise Stat ...
UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr., front left, reaches back for the ball against Boise State cornerback Davon Banks (20) for a reception during the first half of the Mountain West Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby, center celebrates with safety Rodney Robinson (4) after ...
Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby, center celebrates with safety Rodney Robinson (4) after a pass breakup against UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) runs through the UNLV defense on a touchdown run in t ...
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) runs through the UNLV defense on a touchdown run in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) is pulled down after a reception by Boise State cornerb ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) is pulled down after a reception by Boise State cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby, left, breaks up a pass to UNLV wide receiver Corey Thomp ...
Boise State cornerback Jeremiah Earby, left, breaks up a pass to UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (13) in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) is tripped by a UNLV defender on a scramble in the fi ...
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) is tripped by a UNLV defender on a scramble in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) celebrates after a touchdown run against UNLV with wi ...
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) celebrates after a touchdown run against UNLV with wide receiver Prince Strachan (17) late in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) leaves Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassane ...
UNLV head coach Barry Odom emphasizes his point to a referee against the Boise State Broncos du ...
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) turns the corner on a run pursued by Boise State Bronc ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 8:21 pm
 

BOISE, Idaho — Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown, and No. 10 Boise State defeated No. 19 UNLV 21-7 in the Mountain West championship game Friday at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State (12-1) will advance to the College Football Playoff, possibly with a first-round bye as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions.

UNLV (10-3) will wait to find out its bowl destination.

The Broncos took a 21-0 halftime lead, capped by Jeanty’s 75-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Rebels got on the board on Greg Burrell’s 31-yard run with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter. UNLV failed to produce points on two other first-and-goal opportunities in the game.

Boise State also defeated UNLV in last year’s Mountain West title game, 44-20 at Allegiant Stadium. The Broncos have accounted for three of the Rebels’ eight losses during coach Barry Odom’s tenure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

