UNLV falls to Boise State in Mountain West title game
The UNLV football team couldn’t get enough going offensively against Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Friday in Boise, Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho — Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown, and No. 10 Boise State defeated No. 19 UNLV 21-7 in the Mountain West championship game Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State (12-1) will advance to the College Football Playoff, possibly with a first-round bye as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions.
UNLV (10-3) will wait to find out its bowl destination.
The Broncos took a 21-0 halftime lead, capped by Jeanty’s 75-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Rebels got on the board on Greg Burrell’s 31-yard run with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter. UNLV failed to produce points on two other first-and-goal opportunities in the game.
Greg Burrell gets us on the board!
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ZNBIAZ7g4H
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) December 7, 2024
Boise State also defeated UNLV in last year’s Mountain West title game, 44-20 at Allegiant Stadium. The Broncos have accounted for three of the Rebels’ eight losses during coach Barry Odom’s tenure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.