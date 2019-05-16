Preakness looms, but Derby DQ continues to generate controversy

As 13 horses prepare to contest the second leg of the Triple Crown Saturday at Pimlico, suspensions and lawsuits keep Kentucky Derby disqualification on the front burner.

Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, across the finish line first against Flavien Prat on Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

We’re supposed to be talking about the Preakness Stakes this week, and we will, I promise. But first it’s time for another installment of “DQs of Our Lives.”

Since I last wrote about the Kentucky Derby disqualification of Maximum Security last week, several new developments have occurred in what promises to be a long-running soap opera.

First, the Churchill Downs stewards issued a ruling on Sunday suspending Maximum Security’s jockey Luis Saez for 15 days for “failure to controI his mount and make the proper effort to maintain a straight course, thereby causing interference with several rivals that resuIted in the disqualification of his mount.”

That’s a pretty stiff penalty for an incident in which many, including myself, felt he bore no responsibility, since Maximum Security appeared to shift suddenly to the outside nearing the stretch when he was startled by something.

Then, on Wednesday it was reported that Maximum Security’s owners, Gary and Mary West, had filed suit in U.S. District Court in Kentucky seeking to overturn the disqualification and reinstate the original order of finish.

I would handicap their probability of success a bit lower than I had Mine That Bird’s odds of winning the 2009 Kentucky Derby, but we know how that turned out. And the lawsuit does raise some questions of merit.

Among them, why didn’t the Churchill Downs stewards — Chief Steward Barbara Bowen, Brooks “Butch” Becraft and Tyler Picklesimer — light the inquiry sign, even after they received two separate claims of foul from jockeys Flavien Prat and Jon Court, riders of Country House and Long Range Toddy, respectively? Did they not see the incident themselves or did they simply forget to do so once they realized that the outcome of the race was in their hands?

Why did they say they had “interviewed affected riders” before rendering their decision when they failed to speak with either Tyler Gafflione, jockey of War of Will, or Chris Landeros, rider of Bodexpress, both of whom experienced trouble as a result of the incident?

We’ll see what the court has to say, but the lawsuit does highlight how the stewards’ traditional reluctance to explain what went into their decision has only thrown gasoline onto this particular fire.

It’s time for the judges to halt the Wizard of Oz act (“Pay no attention to that man behind the screen!”) and throw back the curtain so that bettors and fans can follow the discussion and see how they arrive at a tough decision like this one. It’s an opportunity for horse racing to lead the way on transparency and can only help increase public interest in the sport.

Onto the Preakness.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are, naturally tackling the second jewel of the Triple Crown, which drew 13 entrants, as well as the Grade 2 Dixie Stakes immediately preceding it on Saturday’s card at Pimlico.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘cappers and yours truly size up these challenging races. You can also tune in to the Review-Journal’s Preakness handicapping special, which will be livestreamed from Sunset Station casino in Henderson at 3 p.m. PT at https://www.facebook.com/ReviewJournalSports/.

There’s also still time to get involved in our crowd ‘capping experiment. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing)

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.