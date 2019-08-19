Las Vegas Ballpark will host Triple-A championship — LIVESTREAM

The Aviators and the Pacific Coast League will hold a news conference Monday to announce that Las Vegas Ballpark will host the 2020 Triple-A National Championship Game.

Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The one-game playoff pitting the PCL and International League champions will be Sept. 20. It will be the fourth time Las Vegas has served as the championship site following the short-lived Triple-A World Series, a best-of-five matchup played at Cashman Field from 1998 to 2000.

