Las Vegas Ballpark will host Triple-A championship — LIVESTREAM
The Aviators and the Pacific Coast League will hold a news conference Monday to announce that Las Vegas Ballpark will host the 2020 Triple-A National Championship Game.
The Aviators and the Pacific Coast League will hold a news conference Monday to announce that Las Vegas Ballpark will host the 2020 Triple-A National Championship Game.
The one-game playoff pitting the PCL and International League champions will be Sept. 20. It will be the fourth time Las Vegas has served as the championship site following the short-lived Triple-A World Series, a best-of-five matchup played at Cashman Field from 1998 to 2000.
More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.