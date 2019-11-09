Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard hits tennis comeback trail

It has been five years since Genie Bouchard lost in the Wimbledon final — and in the Australian and French Open semifinals — and attained a world top five ranking.

In this March 24, 2015, file photo, Genie Bouchard, of Canada, signs autographs at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Bouchard may have to go on a date with a fan in order to make good on a Twitter bet made during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Genie Bouchard, left, sits with her blind date, John Goehrke, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in New York. After losing a Super Bowl bet on Twitter Bouchard agreed to go on a date with a random fan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Eugenie 'Genie' Bouchard attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch event at Center415 on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Genie Bouchard was asked to be interviewed after she and partner Fanny Stollar of Hungary won their first-round doubles match at the Henderson Tennis Open at DragonRidge Country Club this week.

She seemed embarrassed by the attention.

Not that long ago she would have expected it.

It has been five years since she lost in the Wimbledon final — and in the Australian and French Open semifinals — and attained a world top five ranking, the first Canadian to attain such a lofty status.

She was only 20 then.

Now she’s 25 and — as so often happens in tennis due to injuries and other circumstances — on the comeback trail.

“I haven’t played a match in a while, singles or doubles, so I just wanted to come out and get some match play,” said Bouchard, partly explaining her presence at a challenger event paying a modest $40,000 purse.

The other part: Las Vegas is home for her new trainer Gil Reyes, famous for once having worked with Andre Agassi.

“I love Las Vegas and want to call it my second home,” said Bouchard, who has been hitting at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV campus. “Gil is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met — words can’t describe how it is to train with him and (have him as) a mentor.”

During her injuries and inactivity, not all of which was tennis related — one of Bouchard’s biggest setbacks was suffering a concussion when she slipped in the locker room at the 2015 U.S. Open — she has tumbled to No. 224 in the computer rankings.

She has received more notice for her off-court activities, such as going on a date with a fan to honor a losing Super Bowl bet, than her tennis since her 2014 breakthrough in the majors.

“I’m so grateful to achieve whatever I have achieved in my career,” Bouchard said of her $6.3 million in career earnings, 1.7 million Twitter followers, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model gig and million-dollar endorsements. “It gives me confidence that I did it before, so I can do it again.”

She said she will play singles in Houston next week, and is in it for the long haul.

“It’s a long road. But I love tennis so much that it doesn’t matter if I’m at a challenger and on a court like this — which is beautiful — or at Wimbledon.”

Before the interview, a reporter asked if she could hold her own microphone, a request that seemed to surprise Genie Bouchard.

She wasn’t at Wimbledon anymore. But getting back there remains the goal.

No tv commercial will ever beat this one, let's be honest 💁‍♀️

Whoever got that idea was a genius #tb @geniebouchard pic.twitter.com/ZbUwhLdTT7 — Alyson (@AlysonP7) November 5, 2019

Around the horn

— Near as I can tell the major shortcomings of Chris Shaw, fired this week as UNLV’s women’s soccer coach, were having one losing season after five consecutive winning ones and taking the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament berth in 10 years. Shaw also won with local kids — 15 of the 28 players on this year’s roster were from Las Vegas and Henderson.

https://t.co/d9MczhBImS – UNLV has sacked head coach Chris Shaw. — Chris Henderson (@chris_awk) November 7, 2019

— Apparently NCAA Tournament appearances and winning seasons are not the barometer by which UNLV’s Olympic sports are measured. Kathy Olivier, who on Saturday began her 12th season as Lady Rebels coach, has yet to take the team to the big dance and has had only four winning seasons in 11.

— UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has taken to referring to herself as “Desiree” in promotional athletic department videos. One name only. Like Cher, Madonna, Bono and Redfoo.

#RebelsGive STARTS TOMORROW and @DRFrancois1 & @WorldStarDave have a message for all of Rebel Nation! We hope you consider joining us on November 7th and 8th as we provide life changing scholarship support for our 515 student-athletes. 🔗: https://t.co/IaY61YQ0Eq pic.twitter.com/Ze9d4ZsYOf — Rebel Athletic Fund (@UNLVRAF) November 6, 2019

— The teams have been set for Major League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark. Not Big League Weekend, but Major League (Rugby) Weekend. The New England Free Jacks battle Rugby United New York on Feb. 9, followed by additional games between additional teams on Feb. 15 and 16.

Aviators president Don Logan said the teams and dates for Big League (Baseball) Weekend still have not been determined, adding that negotiations with the Chicago Cubs and other teams are continuing.

Professional Rugby makes its return to Las Vegas with Major League Rugby Vegas Weekend! Eight different @usmlr teams will play five of the 2020 regular season matches in the #LVBallpark on February 9th, 15th, & 16th⚾️💥🏉 For tickets & more information: https://t.co/H2HceiaynB pic.twitter.com/58ONfzV6DY — Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) November 8, 2019

— Former Las Vegas Thunder goalie and fan favorite Clint Malarchuk will be profiled in a special on sports and mental health called Headstrong airing on NBC Sports Network regional affiliates in November. “I’m a suicide survivor. I don’t want to go down that road again,” the Cowboy Goalie says in promotional materials.

"I'm a suicide survivor. I don't want to go down that road again." -Clint Malarchuk, former NHL goalie Watch 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙜: 𝙈𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 Saturday at 9PM. #HeadstrongNBC #Movember Full 🎥: https://t.co/h9OFtqHxff pic.twitter.com/RwAhwFtqiE — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) November 4, 2019

0:01

Chad Knaus, NASCAR award-winning crew chief, on intervention during postrace altercations between stock car drivers:

“When somebody starts to bleed, then you break it up.”

"When somebody starts to bleed, then you break it up." – Chad Knaus pic.twitter.com/LX1KDAIoHD — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 31, 2019

