Mountain West lands 8th school for full-time membership

The Mountain West has reached the NCAA’s minimum of eight schools for an official conference after adding another full-time member for the 2026-27 school year.

Fans for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors cheer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

The Clarence T.C. Ching Complex is pictured during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Boise State and Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Hawaii wide receiver Tylan Hines (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Alex Perry (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Hawaii wide receiver Tylan Hines (2) waits to catch the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Hawaii has agreed to become the eighth full-time member of the Mountain West, sources confirmed to the Review-Journal.

An official announcement is expected midday Tuesday.

Hawaii’s football team plays in the Mountain West, but the school competes in the Big West for all other sports.

The Mountain West has been trying to secure one more full-time member beginning in the 2026-27 school year. The NCAA minimum for an official conference is eight schools.

Hawaii athletic director Craig Angelos confirmed to the Review-Journal last week that the school had been extended an offer and negotiations were ongoing.

A deal is believed to have been finalized Monday night.

It’s unknown whether the Mountain West is done adding schools. Bringing in Hawaii at least allows the league to be patient. It was left scrambling to fill its ranks after five schools announced in September they intended to join the Pac-12 in 2026.

UNLV rejected an invitation from the Pac-12 and instead received a large financial package to remain in the Mountain West along with Air Force, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNR and Wyoming. UTEP agreed to join the league Oct. 1.

Hawaii will owe the Big West a $750,000 exit fee.

The Pac-12 also needs one more member to reach the NCAA minimum after poaching Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State from the Mountain West. Oregon State and Washington State were the only Pac-12 schools remaining after realignment cost the league 10 schools.

Hawaii had informal discussions with the Pac-12, but did not receive an official offer to join the conference.

