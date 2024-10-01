Mountain West, Pac-12 set to add schools as realignment continues

The Pac-12 added a prominent basketball school to its roster Tuesday, while the Mountain West appears to have its sights set on two Texas schools.

Realignment dominoes continued to fall in the college sports world Tuesday, five days after UNLV rejected an offer from the Pac-12 and accepted a lucrative incentives package to stay in the Mountain West.

The Pac-12 pivoted and landed Gonzaga instead, the conference announced Tuesday. The Bulldogs will join the league in all sports in 2026. The Pac-12 still needs another football-playing member — Gonzaga doesn’t play football — to reach the NCAA minimum of eight for an official conference.

The Mountain West, on the other hand, could soon add UTEP, according to multiple reports. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday. The league has an offer out to Texas State as well, according to ESPN.

The Mountain West needs to add two full-time members to reach the NCAA’s minimum. Its current schools include UNLV, UNR, San Jose State, Wyoming, New Mexico and Air Force, as well as Hawaii as a football-only member.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State announced Sept. 12 they were leaving the Mountain West to join the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 school year. Utah State joined the defectors Sept. 23.

The Pac-12’s other members are Oregon State and Washington State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

