Nevada governor supports UNR players amid transgender controversy

Gov. Joe Lombardo weighed in Tuesday on UNR volleyball players’ decision not to play against San Jose State, part of a controversy about transgender women in sports.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said he supports UNR volleyball players’ decision not to play against San Jose State, part of a season-long controversy about the participation of transgender women in collegiate sports.

“The student athletes at the University of Nevada, Reno have determined that they do not want to play against San Jose State, and I wholeheartedly respect the decision of the players,” Lombardo, a Republican, posted on X.

“No student athlete should ever be pressured to play a game where they don’t feel safe — period.”

A “majority” of UNR players gave the university notice Sunday that they intend not to play against the Spartans, the school said in a statement released Monday. The Wolf Pack are scheduled to host San Jose State on Oct. 26.

UNR released a statement Oct. 3 saying the program planned to play the match despite forfeitures from Mountain West teams Utah State, Boise State and Wyoming. Southern Utah also forfeited a match against the Spartans.

In a full statement attached to Lombardo’s social media post, he added:

“As I’ve said previously, I believe there are competition and safety concerns with this issue, and it’s irresponsible for the NCAA to put student athletes in a position of balancing their personal safety against the schools, competition, and sports they love.

“… The NCAA has a responsibility to address this issue in a consistent way that protects the integrity of women’s sports and the student athletes who participate.”

In September, Brooke Slusser, a junior at San Jose State and co-captain on the team, joined a lawsuit against the NCAA’s inclusion rules. The filing said Slusser no longer wants Spartans senior Blaire Fleming on the team on the allegation that she is transgender.

Previously, UNLV said its volleyball team “voted unanimously” to play all of its scheduled matches this season, including against San Jose State.

The Rebels beat the Spartans 3-1 on the road Saturday. UNLV will host San Jose State on Nov. 7.

