UNLV’s Tim Chambers’ cause of death revealed

Former UNLV baseball coach Tim Chambers died because of atherosclerotic hypertensive heart disease, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled Monday.

Tim Chambers, former head coach for the UNLV's baseball team, at his Las Vegas home on Friday, June 16, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The coroner said asthma and obesity were contributing factors to Chambers’ death.

He died the night of Oct. 27 at 54.

Chambers coached UNLV baseball from 2011 to 2015, going 157-132 and taking the Rebels to the 2014 NCAA regionals. He also won the 2003 junior college national championship at College of Southern Nevada and six Sunset Division titles at Bishop Gorman High School.

