Rebel Nation: UNLV comes off tough loss at Fresno State

“Rebel Nation” host Cassie Soto discusses the UNLV football and basketball teams with beat writer Mark Anderson.

UNLV comes of a 56-27 loss at Fresno State on Friday, and the Rebels quickly have to quickly get ready for a San Diego State team that is already bowl eligible at 6-1.

The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV’s basketball team takes the Thomas & Mack Center court at 7 p.m. Friday to face West Coast Baptist.

“Rebel Nation” host Cassie Soto discusses both teams with UNLV beat writer Mark Anderson.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.