Rebel Nation: UNLV comes off tough loss at Fresno State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2019 - 3:55 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2019 - 7:25 pm

UNLV comes of a 56-27 loss at Fresno State on Friday, and the Rebels quickly have to quickly get ready for a San Diego State team that is already bowl eligible at 6-1.

The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV’s basketball team takes the Thomas & Mack Center court at 7 p.m. Friday to face West Coast Baptist.

“Rebel Nation” host Cassie Soto discusses both teams with UNLV beat writer Mark Anderson.

