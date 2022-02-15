3-point shooting at core of UNLV’s resurgent offense

UNLV’s offense is starting to click as the stretch run approaches, and improved three-point shooting has been at the forefront of the Rebels’ resurgence.

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) looks to drive the lane past California Golden Bears guard Makale Foreman (10) during the second half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

For UNLV coach Kevin Kruger, efficiency has been the key to unlocking the Rebels’ offense.

“The guys continue to play off each other and gel,” he said. “I think everybody’s percentages have gone up from the field since a few weeks into the season.”

After a slow start to the season, especially from three-point range, UNLV is finally starting to find some flow on offense. In its past five games, the Rebels have shot 45 percent from the field or better four times. Kruger and his players credited comfort with the system for their resurgent offense.

“All of us had been struggling through the year shooting the ball,” said junior guard Justin Webster as the Rebels prepared to play Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. “We finally started catching a groove, finally started making shots these last couple games.”

While the team’s growth on offense can be attributed to several factors, one of the biggest improvements has been UNLV’s three-point shooting. In the past five games, the Rebels (14-11, 6-6 Mountain West) have gone 55 for 130 from deep, a 42.3 percent clip. They’ve hit at least 10 threes in four of those games.

During the previous 20 games, UNLV shot 32.3 percent, which would rank worst in the conference. Webster said confidence in his own game, paired with continued trust from the coaching staff, helped him find his range again. Kruger added the team’s growing chemistry has been part of their recent success.

“We don’t do anything tricky,” he said. “We just try to get good spacing and put guys in advantage situations and they make plays from there.”

A large part of the shooting resurgence has come from Webster, senior Jordan McCabe and fifth-year guard Michael Nuga. The three transfers shot poorly early in the season, but since the upset win against Colorado State, they’ve combined to shoot 24 for 57 (42.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Perhaps the most important note about UNLV’s recent rampage from range has been the absence of junior swingman Donovan Williams. The only player on the Rebels’ roster shooting three-pointers above 40 percent, he’s played once in the past five games because of a knee injury.

Williams went through a full practice Monday, and it’s possible he will return Wednesday, though he’s still listed as questionable. However, the junior was excited to reintegrate into an offense which is finally starting to click.

“At this point of the season, we kind of know what works and what doesn’t,” Williams said. “I’ve gotten into a really good groove and a really good level of comfort with this team.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.