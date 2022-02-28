5-star guard Kylan Boswell chooses Arizona over UNLV, Illinois

Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell committed to Arizona on Monday, choosing the Wildcats over UNLV and Illinois.

Arizona Compass Prep's Kylan Boswell #23 in action against La Lumiere during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Springfield, MA. La Lumiere won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell, the No. 11 recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, committed to Arizona on Monday. UNLV and Illinois were his other two finalists.

Boswell is a 6-foot-1 point guard whose polished defensive skills and upside on offense made him one of the top recruits in the country. He plays high school basketball at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

He officially visited UNLV on Jan. 29. Boswell also had offers from UCLA, Michigan, Auburn, Kansas and Washington, among others.

Making Boswell’s final three list is notable for UNLV coach Kevin Kruger. Rob Cassidy, the national director of recruiting for Rivals.com, said the Rebels have the foundation needed to attract high-level recruits — a large media market, engaged boosters, a program with heritage, a strong NIL program and fans who care about the team.

He thinks if UNLV can keep winning, Kruger might be able to convince a top prospect choose the Rebels.

“If all those stars align — when you’re in Las Vegas, you’re selling the history of that program, you’re selling Las Vegas, and you’re a young, energetic guy like (Kruger) is — you can make some things happen,” Cassidy said.

UNLV hasn’t landed a five-star recruit since Brandon McCoy in 2017. The Rebels do not have any commits for the class of 2023.

