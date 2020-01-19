Bryce Hamilton, Marvin Coleman lead UNLV past New Mexico

Bryce Hamilton scored 35 points, and Marvin Coleman became the first UNLV player in more than 20 years to register a triple-double as the Rebels defeated New Mexico 99-78.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13,) drives on dunks the ball over New Mexico Lobos forward Corey Manigault (1) and teammate guard Makuach Maluach (10) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamilton had 35 points on the night. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos forward Corey Manigault (1, left) battles for a loose ball with UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman (2) with New Mexico Lobos guard Vante Hendrix (14) over his back during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34, center) goes up strong for a shot between New Mexico Lobos guard JaQuan Lyle (5) and teammate guard Bryce Hamilton (13) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20, above) attempts a shot over the top of New Mexico Lobos forward Corey Manigault (1) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13, right) drives on New Mexico Lobos guard JaQuan Lyle (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamilton had 35 points on the night. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13, right) grab a loose ball on the court from New Mexico Lobos guard JaQuan Lyle (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamilton had 35 points on the night. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13,) drives on dunks the ball over New Mexico Lobos forward Corey Manigault (1) and teammate guard Makuach Maluach (10) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamilton had 35 points on the night. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13, right) lays in the ball over New Mexico Lobos guard JaQuan Lyle (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamilton had 35 points on the night. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bryce Hamilton scored a career-high 35 points, and Marvin Coleman became the first UNLV player in more than 20 years to register a triple-double as the Rebels defeated New Mexico 99-78 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The victory was the seventh in eight games for the Rebels and third straight. UNLV (11-9) is 6-1 in the Mountain West, its best start in conference play in 12 years.

Coleman finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He is the first Rebel to post a triple-double since Mark Dickel had 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 19, 1999.

JaQuan Lyle led New Mexico (15-5, 4-3) with 20 points, and Corey Manigault scored 19. This was the first time the Lobos have lost consecutive games this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.