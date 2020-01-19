49°F
Bryce Hamilton, Marvin Coleman lead UNLV past New Mexico

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2020 - 5:12 pm
 
Updated January 18, 2020 - 5:25 pm

Bryce Hamilton scored a career-high 35 points, and Marvin Coleman became the first UNLV player in more than 20 years to register a triple-double as the Rebels defeated New Mexico 99-78 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The victory was the seventh in eight games for the Rebels and third straight. UNLV (11-9) is 6-1 in the Mountain West, its best start in conference play in 12 years.

Coleman finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He is the first Rebel to post a triple-double since Mark Dickel had 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 19, 1999.

JaQuan Lyle led New Mexico (15-5, 4-3) with 20 points, and Corey Manigault scored 19. This was the first time the Lobos have lost consecutive games this season.

