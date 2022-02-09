Defense, 3-point shooting help UNLV cruise past Air Force
Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points, and Royce Hamm pulled down 16 rebounds to spark UNLV past Air Force on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Hamilton led the Rebels (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West) with four 3-pointers and the team shot 59.7 percent from beyond the arc. Air Force is now 10-11 and 3-7.
