Defense, 3-point shooting help UNLV cruise past Air Force

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2022 - 8:46 pm
 
Updated February 8, 2022 - 9:10 pm
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) compete fo ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) compete for the ball while UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) and guard Michael Nuga (1) run to assist during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Air Force Falcons guard Camden Vander Zwaag (30) drives around UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton ...
Air Force Falcons guard Camden Vander Zwaag (30) drives around UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) blocks a shot by Air Force Falcons center Lucas Moerman ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) blocks a shot by Air Force Falcons center Lucas Moerman (35) while UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) jumps for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) defends against Air Force Falcons guard Jeffrey Mills (24) du ...
UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) defends against Air Force Falcons guard Jeffrey Mills (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Air Force Falcons guard Camden Vander Zwaag (30) drives around UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga ( ...
Air Force Falcons guard Camden Vander Zwaag (30) drives around UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines after UNLV Rebels forward Royce H ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines after UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) blocked a shot by the Air Force Falcons during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) blocks a shot by Air Force Falcons guard Camden Vander ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) blocks a shot by Air Force Falcons guard Camden Vander Zwaag (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dives for the ball behind Air Force Falcons guard Joseph ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dives for the ball behind Air Force Falcons guard Joseph Octave (0) and guard Jeffrey Mills (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dunks against Air Force Falcons during the second half of ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dunks against Air Force Falcons during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) jumps to dunk against the Air Force Falcons during the se ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) jumps to dunk against the Air Force Falcons during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) shoots against Air Force Falcons center Lucas Moerman ( ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) shoots against Air Force Falcons center Lucas Moerman (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. At left is Air Force Falcons guard Ethan Taylor (5). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels players including forward Royce Hamm Jr., center, cheer on the sidelines after thei ...
UNLV Rebels players including forward Royce Hamm Jr., center, cheer on the sidelines after their team scored against the Air Force Falcons during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) shoots against Air Force Falcons forward Nikc Jackson (22), ...
UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) shoots against Air Force Falcons forward Nikc Jackson (22), center left, and Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3), center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) shoots against Air Force Falcons center Ryan Corner (50) du ...
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) shoots against Air Force Falcons center Ryan Corner (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) shoots against Air Force Falcons guard Byron Brown (11) d ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) shoots against Air Force Falcons guard Byron Brown (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) passes the ball while Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder ...
UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) passes the ball while Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) watches the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) dribbles around Air Force Falcons center Lucas Moerman (3 ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) dribbles around Air Force Falcons center Lucas Moerman (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and guard Josh Baker (22) celebrate after winning an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and guard Josh Baker (22) celebrate after winning an NCAA college basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) celebrates to the camera after winning an NCAA college bask ...
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) celebrates to the camera after winning an NCAA college basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Senior swingman Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points, and Royce Hamm pulled down 16 rebounds, lifting UNLV to a 78-44 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hamilton led the Rebels (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West) with four 3-pointers and the team shot 59.7 percent from beyond the arc. Air Force is now 10-11 and 3-7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

