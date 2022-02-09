Defense, 3-point shooting help UNLV cruise past Air Force

Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points, and Royce Hamm pulled down 16 rebounds to spark UNLV past Air Force on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Senior swingman Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points, and Royce Hamm pulled down 16 rebounds, lifting UNLV to a 78-44 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hamilton led the Rebels (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West) with four 3-pointers and the team shot 59.7 percent from beyond the arc. Air Force is now 10-11 and 3-7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

