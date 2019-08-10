Former Coronado High center Jhaylon Martinez commits to UNLV

The 6-foot-10-inch center is the fourth member of UNLV’s 2020 class and the third with Las Vegas ties. He will attend a prep school in Arizona this academic year.

First-year UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger offered Jhaylon Martinez a vision of what he could accomplish as a Rebel.

Martinez, a 6-foot-10-inch center who played at Coronado High School last season, was impressed enough to commit Friday to the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class.

“I have a really good relationship with Coach T.J., and I love all the staff,” Martinez said. “They’re a really good group of guys. I can see myself playing there and being part of the team as they’re building and the plans that he has for the future. He explained to me where he sees me at and where he sees me excelling in his program, and I feel like it was the best place for me to be. I just really love his energy. He always made me feel like he needed me there and he wanted me there, and I like the team a lot.

“I just know that T.J.’s going to make something special, and I want to be a part of it.”

Martinez, who averaged 12.7 points and 8.3 rebounds at Coronado, was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. UNR, Saint Mary’s, Northwestern, Washington State and Colorado State also offered scholarships.

He is the fourth member of UNLV’s 2020 class and the third with Las Vegas ties. Donavan Yap attends Arbor View, and Nick Blake is a former Durango player.

Martinez will attend Dream City Prep in Glendale, Arizona, this academic year.

“(Otzelberger) recruiting local people, I can see him bringing back the culture,” Martinez said. “I’m really good with Donavan. We played together in the summer. Blake’s always positive and a good person to talk to and a really good player.”

