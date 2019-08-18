Former UNLV assistant Cleveland Edwards dies

Cleveland Edwards, an assistant men’s basketball coach on UNLV’s national championship team who later served as the interim head coach, died Saturday.

Cleveland Edwards, who was an assistant men’s basketball coach on UNLV’s national championship team and briefly served as the program’s interim head coach, died Saturday.

Cleveland Edwards, who was an assistant men’s basketball coach on UNLV’s national championship team and briefly served as the program’s interim head coach, died Saturday.

The athletic department announced the news in a release on Sunday. No cause of death was included.

Edwards served as UNLV’s interim coach for 19 games in the 1994-95 season, going 5-9. He began that season as an assistant under Tim Grgurich, who coached the first seven games. Howie Landa took over for the following seven games before Edwards finished the season in charge.

Edwards also was an assistant on the 1989-90 team that won the national title and in 2000 was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Edwards took part in those ceremonies.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.