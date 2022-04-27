82°F
Former UNLV coach lands new job in Kansas City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 6:12 pm
 
Former UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies speaks after his team's loss to San Diego State in ...
Former UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies speaks after his team's loss to San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was officially announced as the head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Tuesday.

Menzies spent three seasons in the same role at UNLV. Hired in 2016 after a successful nine-year stint with New Mexico State, he led the Rebels to a 48-48 record during his tenure.

Menzies most recently served as the associate head coach at Grand Canyon University as part of Dan Majerle’s coaching staff during the 2019-20 season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

