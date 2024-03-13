Freshman leads Lady Rebels to Mountain West title game — PHOTOS

Freshman guard Amarachi Kimpson had several key baskets in the fourth quarter to lead the UNLV women’s basketball team to the Mountain West title game.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) battles for the lane against Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) looks to split the defense of Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) and guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) gets off a shot over Colorado State Rams guard Cailyn Crocker (32) during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) drives the lane hard against the defense of Colorado State Rams guard Sydney Mech (24) and guard McKenna Hofschild (4) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) comes down with a rebound over Colorado State Rams guard Sydney Mech (24) during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) takes a foul to the face but still gets off a shot over Colorado State Rams guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) fights to get inside of Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) for a shot attempt during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque and her players on a timeout against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) blocks a shot attempt by Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) as UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) is below during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) looks to shoot over Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) and guard Sydney Mech (24) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque is shocked by a foul call on her player against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) fights off a block by Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) to score during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque is unhappy about a foul call for the Colorado State Rams during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) concentrates on the coach in a timeout against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque counsels her players on a timeout against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) battles for a rebound under the basket against Colorado State Rams guard Sydney Mech (24) and others during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque calls a play late against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) battles to get off a shot against the defense of Colorado State Rams guard Sydney Mech (24) and guard Marta Leimane (14) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) lays in the ball past Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque counsels her players on a timeout against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) goes back up in traffic under the basket against Colorado State Rams guard Sydney Mech (24) and others during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) has the ball grabbed on a drive by Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) posts up for a shot over Colorado State Rams guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) weaves through traffic past Colorado State Rams guard Marta Leimane (14) during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) slaps away a loose ball from Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) posts up for a shot over Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) looks for a shot opportunity against Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) looks to pass against Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Ashley Scoggin (0) looks for an outlet pass between Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) and guard Sydney Mech (24) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) posts up for a shot over Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV Lady Rebels are pumped as they lead the Colorado State Rams during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) pokes away a rebound while fouling UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) under the basket during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) gets off a shot over Colorado State Rams guard McKenna Hofschild (4) during the first half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque and her players thank the fans after defeating the Colorado State Rams 62-52 after the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV players come together after defeating the Colorado State Rams 62-52 after the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels players on the bench are pumped by their lead late against the Colorado State Rams during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV’s women’s basketball team has become used to playing in high-pressure March games.

The Lady Rebels were in another one Tuesday night. They found themselves in a tight battle with Colorado State in the Mountain West tournament semifinals at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This time it wasn’t one of UNLV’s veterans that stepped up. Freshman Amarachi Kimpson scored a game-high 18 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, to help the top-seeded Lady Rebels pull away for a 62-52 win against the fifth-seeded Rams.

No. 21 UNLV will play for its third straight Mountain West tournament title at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“(Kimpson) is a really tough player to stop one-on-one. That’s what I think because I see it in practice,” coach Lindy La Rocque said. “She kind of has a way of just finding and sneaking her way to the rim. … I have all the trust and faith in her that if she’s not going to get a shot up, she’s going to make the right play.”

Kimpson, the Mountain West’s freshman and sixth player of the year, shot 7 of 12 from the field. Junior point guard Kiara Jackson added 12 points and five assists.

The duo gave the Lady Rebels (29-2) another chance at a championship after the team clinched its third straight Mountain West regular-season crown earlier this year.

“We have full trust in (Kimpson),” junior forward Alyssa Brown said. “We know she’s a great playmaker. We like to feed off each other when she’s making plays and it opens stuff up in the post for us.”

UNLV led wire-to-wire, but Colorado State (20-11) cut its deficit to one possession twice in the fourth quarter.

The Rams scored the first four points of the final frame and trailed 41-39 with 7:53 remaining. Kimpson scored on the ensuing possession to give the Lady Rebels some cushion.

Colorado then got within three points with 3:42 remaining. The Rams held UNLV scoreless for almost three minutes to trail just 48-45.

Brown responded by hitting a pair of free throws. Then Kimpson scored five points to complete a 7-0 Lady Rebels run that gave them a 55-45 lead.

UNLV was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line the final 1:23 to seal the win.

“It means a lot to me,” Kimpson said. “It’s my first go around with these girls. I want to get to the championship and I’m realizing what it takes to get there.”

Kimpson and Jackson were tasked with guarding Colorado State guard McKenna Hofschild, who entered Tuesday leading the conference in scoring with 22.5 points per game. The UNLV duo held Hofschild to nine points on 4 of 12 shooting.

“We got to build a wall when it comes to (Hofschild),” Kimpson said. “She’s a great player who can score at all three levels. It’s a team effort to stop one person so we just have to help each other. On our whole defense.”

UNLV raced out to a 16-7 first-quarter lead. Six Lady Rebels scoring in the opening 10 minutes.

UNLV shot just 4 of 15 in the second quarter and led 26-21 at halftime.

The Lady Rebels opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to go ahead 35-21, their largest lead of the game. Colorado State started chipping away from there, but came up short.

“It was a grind. It was March basketball. It was hard,” La Rocque said. “A lot of different things felt hard because you’re playing a great team. You just find ways to win, find ways to win one more possession, to win one more rebound. That’s what it takes at this time of the year.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.