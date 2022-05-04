Guard enters transfer portal after 1 season at UNLV

Guard Josh Baker, who transferred to UNLV from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, made 12 starts for the Rebels, averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds.

UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) passes the ball while Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) watches the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV guard Josh Baker has entered the transfer portal after spending one season with the Rebels, a person close to the program confirmed Wednesday.

Baker, who transferred to UNLV from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, played in 25 games and made 12 starts for the Rebels, averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds. A concussion sidelined him for several weeks during conference play.

