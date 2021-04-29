High-scoring Kent State basketball transfer chooses UNLV

Kent State guard Mike Nuga averaged 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season and earned third-team All-Mid-American Conference honors.

UNLV men's basketball coach Kevin Kruger poses for a photo on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV added much-needed scoring potential Wednesday when Kent State senior guard Mike Nuga tweeted he decided to transfer to the Rebels.

Nuga, who is 6 feet 2 inches, averaged 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. He was an effective perimeter shooter, making 50 percent of his shots, including 38.5 percent from 3-point range to earn third-team All-Mid-American Conference honors.

Nuga reportedly also considered Brigham Young and Wyoming.

UNLV is his fourth school in six years. He also played at two-year school Eastern Florida State College and Portland State.

Nuga is the seventh transfer to choose the Rebels, who have largely added more defensive-minded players, leaving a major question about where some of their scoring will come from next season. The hope for UNLV is Nuga will help answer that concern.

