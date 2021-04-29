77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

High-scoring Kent State basketball transfer chooses UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2021 - 6:12 pm
 
UNLV men's basketball coach Kevin Kruger poses for a photo on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Las Ve ...
UNLV men's basketball coach Kevin Kruger poses for a photo on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV added much-needed scoring potential Wednesday when Kent State senior guard Mike Nuga tweeted he decided to transfer to the Rebels.

Nuga, who is 6 feet 2 inches, averaged 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. He was an effective perimeter shooter, making 50 percent of his shots, including 38.5 percent from 3-point range to earn third-team All-Mid-American Conference honors.

Nuga reportedly also considered Brigham Young and Wyoming.

UNLV is his fourth school in six years. He also played at two-year school Eastern Florida State College and Portland State.

Nuga is the seventh transfer to choose the Rebels, who have largely added more defensive-minded players, leaving a major question about where some of their scoring will come from next season. The hope for UNLV is Nuga will help answer that concern.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
3
Vegas Nation previews the Raiders’ 2021 NFL Draft
Vegas Nation previews the Raiders’ 2021 NFL Draft
4
40 vehicles impounded for drivers illegally offering rides for cash
40 vehicles impounded for drivers illegally offering rides for cash
5
Little League team that beat Mountain Ridge admits to cheating
Little League team that beat Mountain Ridge admits to cheating
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) celebrates after scoring and being fouled in the f ...
UNLV center enters NBA Draft, transfer portal, per report
By / RJ

UNLV’s senior center announced that he is entering the NBA Draft without an agent — and the NCAA’s transfer portal — all but ending his career with the Rebels, according to an interview he did with ESPN.

 
UNLV star basketball player enters transfer portal
By / RJ

Bryce Hamilton on Thursday became the eighth Rebels’ player to enter the portal since the season concluded last month. The 6-foot-4-inch junior led UNLV in scoring the last two seasons.

Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State ...
UNLV adds transfer big man
By / RJ

Kevin Kruger secured his second recruiting commitment Saturday, adding 6-foot-9 Royce Hamm of Texas, Hamm announced Saturday morning via Twitter.