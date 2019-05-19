Highly rated basketball transfer David Jenkins chooses UNLV

The 6-foot-2-inch guard announced Saturday that he had chosen the Rebels over Gonzaga and Oregon. He averaged 19.7 points last season for South Dakota State.

South Dakota State guard David Jenkins shoots against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

South Dakota State guard David Jenkins Jr. puts up a shot as Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, left, and guard Musa Jallow, right, defend during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Highly touted South Dakota State transfer David Jenkins announced Saturday on Twitter that he had committed to UNLV, choosing the Rebels over Gonzaga and Oregon.

He will reunite with new Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger, who was South Dakota State’s coach the past three seasons.

Thankful for all of the amazing schools that recruited me during this process with that being said my Final Decision is… pic.twitter.com/U3RWB6aB6u — David Jenkins Jr (@WorldStarDave) May 19, 2019

The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman rated Jenkins, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, as the nation’s second-best transfer. He averaged 19.7 points last season for the Jackrabbits and made 45.3 percent of his 3-point shots.

