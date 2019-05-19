83°F
UNLV Basketball

Highly rated basketball transfer David Jenkins chooses UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2019 - 5:24 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2019 - 5:37 pm

Highly touted South Dakota State transfer David Jenkins announced Saturday on Twitter that he had committed to UNLV, choosing the Rebels over Gonzaga and Oregon.

He will reunite with new Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger, who was South Dakota State’s coach the past three seasons.

The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman rated Jenkins, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, as the nation’s second-best transfer. He averaged 19.7 points last season for the Jackrabbits and made 45.3 percent of his 3-point shots.

