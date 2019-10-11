72°F
Jerry Tarkanian heads list of top 5 UNLV basketball coaches

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2019 - 3:07 pm
 

T.J. Otzelberger is preparing for his first season as UNLV’s basketball coach. The Rebels open their season Nov. 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Here are the top five UNLV coaches by wins:

1. Jerry Tarkanian, 1973-92

Jerry Tarkanian waits to coach his last game for UNLV at Thomas Mack on March 4, 1992. (Jeff Sc ...
Jerry Tarkanian waits to coach his last game for UNLV at Thomas Mack on March 4, 1992. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Went 509-105. Appeared in four Final Fours and won the 1990 national championship. Made the NCAA Tournament nine consecutive seasons (1983-91). Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

2. Lon Kruger, 2004-11

UNLV men's basketball coach Lon Kruger laughs during a press conference at Thomas and Mack Cent ...
UNLV men's basketball coach Lon Kruger laughs during a press conference at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday, March15, 2004. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Went 161-71. Appeared in four NCAA Tournaments in final five seasons. Advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2007. Won back-to-back Mountain West tournament championships (2007, 2008).

3. Dave Rice, 2011-16

UNLV head coach Dave Rice claps after instructing his team during the first half of an NCAA bas ...
UNLV head coach Dave Rice claps after instructing his team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Went 98-54. Appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2012 and 2013. Beat 10 ranked teams, including No. 1 North Carolina in 2011 and No. 3 Arizona in 2014.

4. Rolland Todd, 1965-70

Rolland Todd, former UNLV basketball coach on June 17, 1999. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Rolland Todd, former UNLV basketball coach on June 17, 1999. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Went 96-40. Made the NCAA Small College Tournament from 1967 to 1969, advancing to the quarterfinals in 1968.

5. Bill Bayno, 1995-2000

UNLV basketball coach Bill Bayno and his coaching staff celebrate the Rebels 56-51 victory ove ...
UNLV basketball coach Bill Bayno and his coaching staff celebrate the Rebels 56-51 victory over New Mexico to win the WAC championship at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Mike Salsbury/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Went 94-64. Appeared in the 1998 and 2000 NCAA Tournaments and the 1997 and 1999 National Invitation Tournaments. Took over a program that went 12-16 the season before his hiring.

