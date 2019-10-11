Jerry Tarkanian heads list of top 5 UNLV basketball coaches
T.J. Otzelberger is preparing for his first season as UNLV’s basketball coach. Here are the top five UNLV coaches by wins.
T.J. Otzelberger is preparing for his first season as UNLV’s basketball coach. The Rebels open their season Nov. 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Here are the top five UNLV coaches by wins:
1. Jerry Tarkanian, 1973-92
Went 509-105. Appeared in four Final Fours and won the 1990 national championship. Made the NCAA Tournament nine consecutive seasons (1983-91). Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.
2. Lon Kruger, 2004-11
Went 161-71. Appeared in four NCAA Tournaments in final five seasons. Advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2007. Won back-to-back Mountain West tournament championships (2007, 2008).
3. Dave Rice, 2011-16
Went 98-54. Appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2012 and 2013. Beat 10 ranked teams, including No. 1 North Carolina in 2011 and No. 3 Arizona in 2014.
4. Rolland Todd, 1965-70
Went 96-40. Made the NCAA Small College Tournament from 1967 to 1969, advancing to the quarterfinals in 1968.
5. Bill Bayno, 1995-2000
Went 94-64. Appeared in the 1998 and 2000 NCAA Tournaments and the 1997 and 1999 National Invitation Tournaments. Took over a program that went 12-16 the season before his hiring.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.