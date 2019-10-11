Jerry Tarkanian heads list of top 5 UNLV basketball coaches

T.J. Otzelberger is preparing for his first season as UNLV’s basketball coach. Here are the top five UNLV coaches by wins.

In this April 2, 1990, file photo, UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels take onr Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

UNLV head coach Lon Kruger tries to motivate his team during a timeout against the Air Force Academy at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 2011. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal) JASON BEAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL UNLV head coach Lon Kruger tries to motivate his team during a timeout against the Air Force Academy at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 2011.

UNLV head coach Dave Rice shouts out to his team during a game against Northern Iowa at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Basketball Coach Bill Bayno announces UNLV basketball signings on April 4, 1996 at the Thomas & Mack (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Sports; 4-18-96,Thomas & Mack -- Si Redd Room. UNLV Basketball Coach Bill Bayno announces UNLV Basketball signings. Photo by Clint Karlsen.

UNLV head basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian stands with his team after the Runnin' Rebels won the NCAA Championship game in April 1991, in Denver, Colorado. (Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian, shown in September, 1992. (Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Tarkanian (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Proposed UNLV men's basketball coach Lon Kruger answers questions during a University and Community College Board of Regents meeting at Desert Research Institute Thursday, March 18, 2004, where he contract was discussed. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

UNLV Basketball coach Bill Bayno relaxes as he responds to questions. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV basketball coach Bill Bayno laughs after being asked how it feels being one of the older coaches in the Mountain West during media day at Four Seasons. (Review-Journal File)

T.J. Otzelberger is preparing for his first season as UNLV’s basketball coach. The Rebels open their season Nov. 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Here are the top five UNLV coaches by wins:

1. Jerry Tarkanian, 1973-92

Went 509-105. Appeared in four Final Fours and won the 1990 national championship. Made the NCAA Tournament nine consecutive seasons (1983-91). Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

2. Lon Kruger, 2004-11

Went 161-71. Appeared in four NCAA Tournaments in final five seasons. Advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2007. Won back-to-back Mountain West tournament championships (2007, 2008).

3. Dave Rice, 2011-16

Went 98-54. Appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2012 and 2013. Beat 10 ranked teams, including No. 1 North Carolina in 2011 and No. 3 Arizona in 2014.

4. Rolland Todd, 1965-70

Went 96-40. Made the NCAA Small College Tournament from 1967 to 1969, advancing to the quarterfinals in 1968.

5. Bill Bayno, 1995-2000

Went 94-64. Appeared in the 1998 and 2000 NCAA Tournaments and the 1997 and 1999 National Invitation Tournaments. Took over a program that went 12-16 the season before his hiring.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.