Kruger not looking past Rebels’ next Mountain West opponent

UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger is focused on the Rebels’ next game, but the team’s goals for the season remain the same.

Kevin Kruger isn’t looking at the big picture for UNLV.

The Rebels’ men’s basketball coach, after the team practiced on campus Monday before flying to Colorado for Tuesday’s game against Air Force, insisted he hadn’t thought about what was next.

“I have no idea who we even play after Air Force,” Kruger said. “(With) everything that’s gone on through the fall and so far in the non-conference, the only thing we talk about and focus on is the practice ahead for the game that’s in front of us.”

It’s an interesting approach for Kruger, who is his fourth year at UNLV. It could help the Rebels (7-5, 1-0 Mountain West) get off to a 3-0 start in conference play thanks to a favorable draw of early matchups.

UNLV finished its tough non-conference schedule 6-5 after playing multiple ranked opponents. It then opened Mountain West play by defeating Fresno State (4-9, 0-2) on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Next up is Air Force (3-9, 0-1), a perfect opponent for the Rebels as they look to build some momentum. The Falcons, who haven’t played since a 77-59 loss at Boise State on Dec. 21, have lost five of their last six outings.

But there’s a reason Kruger won’t look past Air Force to UNLV’s next game against San Jose State (7-7, 0-2) on Saturday.

The Rebels were blown out by the Falcons 90-58 at home last season. It was the team’s largest loss of the year and one of only two wins by Air Force in conference play.

“When you haven’t played Air Force before, it’s very hard to prepare for,” Kruger said. “We’ve got to be incredibly disciplined about our principles and how we beat them. Just a lot of focus in that regard, because it’s as tough of a challenge mentally as it is physically when you play a team like Air Force.”

Goals remain

Air Force senior Ethan Taylor leads the team in points (14.8), rebounds (6), assists (4.2) and steals (1.4) per game.

The 6-foot-5 guard is the shortest of the team’s top three scoring threats, a group that also includes sophomore center Wesley Celichowski (10.5 points per game) and sophomore forward Caleb Walker (9 points per game).

“I think they’re throwing it to the post a little bit more to go score it. In years past, they haven’t had that back-to-the-basket threat,” Kruger said. “That’s an added layer to them this year.”

Air Force’s size could be a challenge for UNLV because the Rebels are dealing with some injuries in the frontcourt.

Junior forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry is playing with a broken finger, while senior forward Rob Whaley Jr. has been out since the second game of the season with a back injury. Kruger said Monday he didn’t know when Whaley or junior guard Jace Whiting, who has missed the same amount of time with a foot injury, will return.

UNLV, despite its absences, outrebounded Fresno State 39-27 on Saturday and held the Bulldogs to just six offensive boards.

It was a group effort for the Rebels. Sophomore guard Brooklyn Hicks snagged eight rebounds, Cherry had seven and senior forward Jalen Hill and freshman forward Pape N’Diaye added six each.

“(Our confidence) is very high,” Hill said. “I think our goals are still the same. Go to the tournament, go to the Mountain West championship, and win that. I think none of that’s changed. I just think we just got to keep working.”

