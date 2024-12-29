UNLV wins Mountain West opener against Fresno State

The UNLV basketball team beat Fresno State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels in the Mountain West opener with 21 points.

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) gets inside of Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jalen Weaver (5) for a basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) attempts to shoot but is blocked by Fresno State Bulldogs forward Elijah Price (3) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) looks to shoot around Fresno State Bulldogs forward Elijah Price (3) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) puts the ball up over Fresno State Bulldogs forward Elijah Price (3) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV basketball team beat Fresno State 87-77 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels (7-5) in the Mountain West opener with 21 points.

Guard Jasir Tremble had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-9).

The matchup marked a return for former Bishop Gorman High star and UNLV commit Zaon Collins, who recorded seven points and seven assists.

Collins pleaded guilty in June 2023 to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. Las Vegan Eric Echevarria, 52, was killed in the 2020 crash.

Following a 56-day stint in jail, Collins played at Salt Lake Community College.

He entered Saturday’s matchup as Fresno State’s leading scorer with an average of 13.4 points per game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

