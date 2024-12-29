UNLV wins Mountain West opener against Fresno State
The UNLV basketball team beat Fresno State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels in the Mountain West opener with 21 points.
The UNLV basketball team beat Fresno State 87-77 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels (7-5) in the Mountain West opener with 21 points.
Guard Jasir Tremble had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-9).
The matchup marked a return for former Bishop Gorman High star and UNLV commit Zaon Collins, who recorded seven points and seven assists.
Collins pleaded guilty in June 2023 to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. Las Vegan Eric Echevarria, 52, was killed in the 2020 crash.
Following a 56-day stint in jail, Collins played at Salt Lake Community College.
He entered Saturday’s matchup as Fresno State’s leading scorer with an average of 13.4 points per game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.