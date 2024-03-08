Zaon Collins finds basketball home in Salt Lake City

Former Bishop Gorman standout Zaon Collins, who is on probation for a fatal crash that killed a 52-year-old man, is playing for Salt Lake Community College.

Zaon Collins participates during a Signing Day ceremony at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Zaon Collins, who is on probation for a fatal crash that killed a 52-year-old man, leaves the courtroom after a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman junior guard Zaon Collins (10) drives past Skyridge sophomore point guard Nick Holland (15) and Skyridge senior center Trevon Snoddy (24) in the second half during the Tarkanian Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It seems Zaon Collins has moved on to discover some basketball success.

The former Bishop Gorman star, who pleaded guilty in June 2023 to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, is part of the Salt Lake Community College team that is enjoying a nationally recognized season.

Collins, who signed with UNLV before his letter of intent was rescinded following the December 2020 crash that killed 52-year-old Eric Echevarria, averages 25 minutes, 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Ranked third nationally, Salt Lake (27-3) opens play in the Region 18 tournament Friday at home against North Idaho. The Bruins have won 10 straight and are 9-1 at home.

School and basketball officials didn’t respond to inquiries seeking an interview with Collins.

Collins is listed as a redshirt freshman on the school’s athletic department website. He had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 102-74 win at College of Southern Nevada on Feb. 24.

“I was excited to go see him play,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “I was interested to see how he would look with the time off, but I walked in and within two minutes I could see he was the same old Zaon. Basically every bit as quick and crafty and running the team. It was great to see.

“He picked up right where he was — doing what he loves to do. Zaon never surprises me with the things he can do on the court. He looked really good.”

Collins was sentenced to three months in jail, plus three years of probation, after his guilty plea. He served 56 days and was released Aug. 15 from the Clark County Detention Center. He was given credit for good behavior.

