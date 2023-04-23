81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels add transfer wing from Oklahoma State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2023 - 5:12 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young, who was named tournament MVP, holds up her team’ ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young, who was named tournament MVP, holds up her team’s trophy after they won the Mountain West championship game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV women’s basketball team got some reinforcements Saturday, landing a commitment from former Oklahoma State wing Macie James.

She’s the first transfer addition for the Lady Rebels this offseason, and she has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11-inch James played two seasons with the Cowgirls. She made 28 appearances and four starts for former coach Jim Littell as a freshman during the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.

But she fell out of the rotation under new coach Jacie Hoyt as a sophomore, averaging 0.9 points and 0.8 rebounds in 10 games off the bench.

The Fresno, California, native, adds some valuable size for the Lady Rebels, especially with former starter Justice Ethridge having exhausted her eligibility.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
2
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
4
HOA prohibits charging of electric vehicles
HOA prohibits charging of electric vehicles
5
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) pushes Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye, rig ...
UNLV’s starting center hits transfer portal
By / RJ

UNLV senior center David Muoka entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Wednesday, becoming the fourth player to leave the program since the 2022-23 season concluded.

More stories for you
UNLV’s starting center hits transfer portal
UNLV’s starting center hits transfer portal
Former UNLV guard transfers to Iowa State
Former UNLV guard transfers to Iowa State
Centennial girls basketball guard commits to Tennessee
Centennial girls basketball guard commits to Tennessee
Ex-Las Vegas preps star among potential transfers visiting UNLV
Ex-Las Vegas preps star among potential transfers visiting UNLV
UNLV adds 3 transfers, including ex-Las Vegas preps star
UNLV adds 3 transfers, including ex-Las Vegas preps star
UNLV quarterback enters transfer portal
UNLV quarterback enters transfer portal