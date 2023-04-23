Lady Rebels add transfer wing from Oklahoma State

Macie James has two years of eligibility remaining and provides some valuable size for the UNLV women’s basketball team after the loss of Justice Ethridge.

The UNLV women’s basketball team got some reinforcements Saturday, landing a commitment from former Oklahoma State wing Macie James.

She’s the first transfer addition for the Lady Rebels this offseason, and she has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11-inch James played two seasons with the Cowgirls. She made 28 appearances and four starts for former coach Jim Littell as a freshman during the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.

But she fell out of the rotation under new coach Jacie Hoyt as a sophomore, averaging 0.9 points and 0.8 rebounds in 10 games off the bench.

The Fresno, California, native, adds some valuable size for the Lady Rebels, especially with former starter Justice Ethridge having exhausted her eligibility.

