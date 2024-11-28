Lady Rebels down UCF, 71-52

BASKETBALL

Hot-shooting Lady Rebels roll, hand Central Florida first loss this season

McKinna Brackens had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead UNLV past Central Florida 71-52 in a nonconference women’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Amarachi Kimpson had 18 points and Kiara Jackson 12 points and nine assists for the Lady Rebels (5-2), who shot 50.0 percent and led by 28 in the fourth quarter. Hannah Gusters scored 18 points for the Knights (6-1), who shot 29.0 percent. They trailed 37-22 at halftime.

■ NBA: Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain) is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks, ESPN reported. The 23-year-old has averaged career highs of 24.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 46.1 percent in 17 games this season.

NFL

QB Jones to sign with Minnesota for rest of season after exit from Giants

Free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones will sign a $375,000 deal with Minnesota for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old cleared waivers Monday following a mutual decision to leave the New York Giants, with whom he had spent his entire NFL career since being drafted sixth overall in 2019. Jones was in the second season of a four-year, $160 million extension. He went 22-44-1 with the Giants, throwing 70 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions while running for 15 TDs.

■ Chiefs: Running back Isiah Pacheco (leg) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) will be activated from injured reserve and the physically unable to perform list, respectively, to play Friday against the Raiders, barring setbacks, coach Andy Reid said. Pacheco, 25, Kansas City’s top rusher the past two seasons, has been sidelined since Week 2. Omenihu, 27, who had seven sacks over 11 games in 2023, has been out all season.

■ Jets: Running back Breece Hall (knee) did not practice and is uncertain to play Sunday, coach Jeff Ulbrich said. The 23-year-old has team highs of 1,033 yards from scrimmage and six TDs this season. Also, linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) practiced at full capacity for the first time since being sidelined the past four games, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will continue starting as long as he remains healthy, Ulbrich said.

■ Chargers: Running back J.K. Dobbins (MCL sprain) is expected to be sidelined Sunday and perhaps longer, ESPN reported. The 25-year-old ranks fourth in the AFC in rushing this season with 766 yards, averaging 4.8 per carry, and has scored eight TDs in 11 games.

MLB

Snell, two-time Cy Young winner, gets five-year deal from Dodgers

Free-agent left-hander Blake Snell agreed to a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, pending a successful physical. The 31-year-old two-time Cy Young Award winner is 76-58 with a 3.19 ERA in nine major league seasons with three teams. On Nov. 4, he opted out of the second season of a two-year, $62 million deal with San Francisco after an injury-stunted 2024 during which he went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts over 104 innings spanning 20 starts.

■ Giants: Left-hander Madison Bumgarner is likely to rejoin the organization in a coaching or front office role, president Buster Posey told The Athletic. Bumgarner, 35, who hasn’t officially retired as a player, last pitched with Arizona before being released in April 2023 with $37 million left on his contract. The four-time All-Star pitched for San Francisco from 2009 to ’19.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama A&M amends report, says injured freshman LB remains alive

Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury sustained in an Oct. 26 game, the school said hours after announcing the 20-year-old redshirt freshman from Lakewood, California, had died Tuesday. The second statement said the initial news of Burnett’s death came “from an immediate family member.”

■ East Carolina: Coach Blake Harrell’s interim tag was removed after the 45-year-old guided the Pirates (7-4, 5-2 AAC) to consecutive wins over Temple, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa and North Texas. They averaged 45.8 points in those four games. Harrell had been defensive coordinator since being hired in January 2020.

■ Rice: Scott Abell was hired as coach to replace Mike Bloomgren, who was fired in October after going 24-52 in the midst of his seventh season. Abell, 54, was at Davidson, where he went 47-28 in seven seasons.

MISCELLANEOUS

Two companies drop McGregor after ruling by civil court jury in rape case

Two companies cut ties with Conor McGregor after a civil court jury in Ireland ruled Friday that the 36-year-old former UFC champion must pay $257,000 to a woman who accused him of raping her. Proximo Spirits, the owner of Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12, no longer will feature McGregor’s name or image. Video game developer IO Interactive also ended its collaboration with McGregor, who had played the role of a fighter in the game “Hitman.”

■ Soccer: Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez agreed to a one-year extension with undisclosed terms. The 37-year-old Uruguayan made $1.5 million this year in his first MLS season, when he tied Lionel Messi with a team-high 20 goals.

■ Golf: LIV Golf is hiring Scott O’Neil, former CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, to replace Greg Norman, who had run the Saudi-backed league since its 2022 launch, The Athletic reported.

■ Motor sports: A six-year extension was agreed upon to keep the Italian Grand Prix on the Formula One calendar until at least 2031. Monza has hosted a GP since the inaugural world championship in 1950.

From staff and wire reports