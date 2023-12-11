Lady Rebels earn ranking after perfect start to season

The UNLV Lady Rebels bench explodes in celebration after another big basket against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of their NCAA women's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Lady Rebels are ranked.

UNLV’s women’s basketball team was No. 23 in The Associated Press’ top 25 poll when it was released Monday thanks to its perfect 9-0 start to the season. The Lady Rebels are the first Mountain West team to be ranked this year.

UNLV earned its way into the poll thanks to consecutive victories against Power 5 opponents Arizona and Oklahoma. Neither game was close. The Lady Rebels defeated the Wildcats 72-53 on Dec. 2 and beat the Sooners on the road 92-76 Saturday.

This is the first time UNLV is ranked in back-to-back seasons since 1993 and 1994. The team was also No. 23 when the AP poll was released Feb. 13.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.