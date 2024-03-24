Lady Rebels fall to Creighton in NCAA Tournament 1st round

The UNLV women’s basketball team saw its 15-game winning streak snapped as the No. 10 seed Lady Rebels lost to No. 7 Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

LOS ANGELES — The No. 10-seeded UNLV women’s basketball team lost to No. 7 Creighton 87-73 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Saturday at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

Senior center Desi-Rae Young scored 30 points on a 15-of-19 shooting effort and grabbed nine rebounds for UNLV (30-3) in her final game for the program.

Junior point guard Kiara Jackson added 16 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Lady Rebels.

The loss snaps UNLV’s 15-game winning streak. UNLV hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1991.

Lauren Jensen scored 25 points for Creighton (26-5), which made 15 3-pointers and had three players with at least 16 points. The Bluejays, ranked No. 24 by the Associated Press, will play either No. 2 UCLA or No. 15 California Baptist in the second round Monday.

