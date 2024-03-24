64°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels fall to Creighton in NCAA Tournament 1st round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2024 - 6:02 pm
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Rons ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Ronsiek during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angels, Calif.. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) fights for the ball against Creighton Bluejays forw ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) fights for the ball against Creighton Bluejays forward Morgan Maly (30) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angels, Calif.. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Ronsi ...
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Ronsiek (31) while Bluejays guard Molly Mogensen (21) looks on during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angels, Calif.. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) claps after scoring during the first half of a first ...
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) claps after scoring during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angels, Calif.. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

LOS ANGELES — The No. 10-seeded UNLV women’s basketball team lost to No. 7 Creighton 87-73 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Saturday at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

Senior center Desi-Rae Young scored 30 points on a 15-of-19 shooting effort and grabbed nine rebounds for UNLV (30-3) in her final game for the program.

Junior point guard Kiara Jackson added 16 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Lady Rebels.

The loss snaps UNLV’s 15-game winning streak. UNLV hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1991.

Lauren Jensen scored 25 points for Creighton (26-5), which made 15 3-pointers and had three players with at least 16 points. The Bluejays, ranked No. 24 by the Associated Press, will play either No. 2 UCLA or No. 15 California Baptist in the second round Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lady Rebels heading west to open NCAA Tournament — PHOTOS
Lady Rebels heading west to open NCAA Tournament — PHOTOS
Lady Rebels ‘ready to do more’ in 3rd straight NCAA Tournament trip
Lady Rebels ‘ready to do more’ in 3rd straight NCAA Tournament trip
What do experts think of the Lady Rebels’ NCAA Tournament chances?
What do experts think of the Lady Rebels’ NCAA Tournament chances?
‘Next step’: Lady Rebels out to end 33-year NCAA drought — PHOTOS FROM LA
‘Next step’: Lady Rebels out to end 33-year NCAA drought — PHOTOS FROM LA
‘She has so many gifts’: Las Vegas native leads Lady Rebels to success
‘She has so many gifts’: Las Vegas native leads Lady Rebels to success
Freshman helps Lady Rebels return to March Madness: ‘I’m excited’
Freshman helps Lady Rebels return to March Madness: ‘I’m excited’