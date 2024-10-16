Lady Rebels picked to win Mountain West basketball title again
UNLV was picked to finish first in the Mountain West women’s preseason basketball poll for the third consecutive season Wednesday.
UNLV was picked to finish first in the Mountain West women’s preseason basketball poll for the third consecutive season Wednesday.
The Lady Rebels received 21 of 30 first-place votes and 298 points. The preseason awards were released Wednesday morning before media day at Resorts World.
UNLV, seeking its fourth straight conference title, will be led by three returning players who were selected to the preseason All-Mountain West team: senior forward Alyssa Brown, senior guard Kiara Jackson and sophomore guard Amarachi Kimpson.
The team will be without two-time Mountain West Player of the Year Desi-Rae Young, who declared for the WNBA draft in April and was cut by the Phoenix Mercury before the season began.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X