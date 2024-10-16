Lady Rebels picked to win Mountain West basketball title again

UNLV was picked to finish first in the Mountain West women’s preseason basketball poll for the third consecutive season Wednesday.

Graney: Addition of UTEP is good for UNLV, Mountain West

Mountain West looks to stay in-house to reach conference minimum

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) battles to get off a shot against the defense of Colorado State Rams guard Sydney Mech (24) and guard Marta Leimane (14) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) drives toward the hoop during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque speaks with guard Kiara Jackson as they head to the locker room for halftime during a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

UNLV was picked to finish first in the Mountain West women’s preseason basketball poll for the third consecutive season Wednesday.

The Lady Rebels received 21 of 30 first-place votes and 298 points. The preseason awards were released Wednesday morning before media day at Resorts World.

UNLV, seeking its fourth straight conference title, will be led by three returning players who were selected to the preseason All-Mountain West team: senior forward Alyssa Brown, senior guard Kiara Jackson and sophomore guard Amarachi Kimpson.

The team will be without two-time Mountain West Player of the Year Desi-Rae Young, who declared for the WNBA draft in April and was cut by the Phoenix Mercury before the season began.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X