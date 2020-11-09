Mountain West basketball switches to 20-game schedule

The Mountain West announced changes to its schedule Monday that affect UNLV basketball.

Mountain West basketball teams will play 20 conference games during the 2020-21 season instead of 18, the league announced Monday.

The schedule will also be adjusted to reduce travel. Mountain West teams will now face each other in a two-game series during the same week with a one-day break between games. Each team will get five home and five road series.

The conference schedule will take place over 11 weeks starting in December and going until the last week of February. UNLV was originally scheduled to open Mountain West play Dec. 29 at Colorado State.

The full new schedule has yet to be announced.

