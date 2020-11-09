58°F
UNLV Basketball

Mountain West basketball switches to 20-game schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2020 - 1:29 pm
 

Mountain West basketball teams will play 20 conference games during the 2020-21 season instead of 18, the league announced Monday.

The schedule will also be adjusted to reduce travel. Mountain West teams will now face each other in a two-game series during the same week with a one-day break between games. Each team will get five home and five road series.

The conference schedule will take place over 11 weeks starting in December and going until the last week of February. UNLV was originally scheduled to open Mountain West play Dec. 29 at Colorado State.

The full new schedule has yet to be announced.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

