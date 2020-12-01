North Carolina overpowers UNLV men’s basketball in Maui Invitational

The Tarheels big men were too much for the Rebels to handle in their second game of the season

UNLV guard Marvin Coleman (31) goes up for a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the Maui Invitational tournament, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) leaps to shoot a basket over UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Maui Invitational tournament, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Senior forward Garrison Brooks had 14 points and seven rebounds and No. 14 North Carolina defeated UNLV men’s basketball 78-51 Monday at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Rebels (0-2) had an early 13-0 lead but the Tarheels (2-0) were relentless. They went on a 28-4 run after UNLV took a 27-22 lead, dominating with their size advantage.

The Rebels fell to 1-5 in their six all-time meetings with North Carolina. They will face the loser of Alabama vs. Stanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Tarheels’ size wears Rebels down

UNLV stuck to a four-guard starting lineup against the Tarheels, who have one of the best frontcourts in the country.

The results were predictable.

The Rebels battled hard early and rattled North Carolina by sending a double team whenever the ball entered the post. But they could only scrap so much against a team that throws waves of big men at opponents. The Tarheels played four players listed 6-foot-10 or taller — senior Garrison Brooks, sophomore Armando Bacot and freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler. The Rebels played one — senior Mbacke Diong.

UNLV lost the rebounding battle X-X and gave up X offensive boards. The Tarheels also had a X-X edge in second-chance points and a X-X advantage in points in the paint.

2. Offense struggles after strong start

The Rebels’ offense was rolling early before things went downhill.

UNLV made its first five shots, including three 3-pointers, to take a 13-0 lead 3:36 into the game. The team made X field goals the rest of the game.

The Rebels finished the game shooting X-for-X from the field (X percent) and X-for-X (X percent) from 3-point range. North Carolina relentlessly pressured the ball and made it very difficult for UNLV’s motion offense to get going. Even when the Rebels could get separation, the Tarheels had their humungous front line protecting the rim.

The combination led to tough nights for several players. Junior guard Bryce Hamilton had X points but missed X shots. Junior guard David Jenkins Jr. was X-for-X from 3-point range and scored X points.

3. Defense shows signs of growth

