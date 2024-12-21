65°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels beat UC Riverside to enter conference play on positive note

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) pressures UC Riverside Highlanders guard Barrington Hargress (24 ...
UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) pressures UC Riverside Highlanders guard Barrington Hargress (24) during the first half of the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) attempts to swat away a layup by UC Riverside Highlanders guard Nat ...
UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) attempts to swat away a layup by UC Riverside Highlanders guard Nate Pickens (11) during the first half of the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry, right, holds his side after taking a hit during the first half of ...
UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry, right, holds his side after taking a hit during the first half of the college basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) and a member of Hoop.Camp cheer as more Runnin’ Rebel pl ...
UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) and a member of Hoop.Camp cheer as more Runnin’ Rebel players are introduced before the college basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) runs out of the entrance tunnel before the college basketball ...
UNLV forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) runs out of the entrance tunnel before the college basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated December 21, 2024 - 1:57 pm

The UNLV men’s basketball team beat UC Riverside 66-53 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels (6-5) with 15 points and five assists.

UNLV will next host Fresno State on Dec. 28 to open Mountain West play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com.

