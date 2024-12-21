Rebels beat UC Riverside to enter conference play on positive note
The UNLV men’s basketball team notched a victory over UC Riverside on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center in the Rebels’ nonconference finale.
The UNLV men’s basketball team beat UC Riverside 66-53 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels (6-5) with 15 points and five assists.
UNLV will next host Fresno State on Dec. 28 to open Mountain West play.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.