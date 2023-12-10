Rebels can’t finish off win in 1st game since shooting — PHOTOS

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost to Loyola Marymount in the Jack Jones Classic on Saturday in the Rebels’ return to action after a prolonged layoff.

UNLV Rebels forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) loses control of the ball to Loyola Marymount Lions center Rick Issanza (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives toward the hoop against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Dominick Harris (55) and center Rick Issanza (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger speaks to his team in a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Loyola Marymount Lions in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) surrounds Loyola Marymount Lions forward Alex Merkviladze (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) defends against Loyola Marymount Lions during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) looks to pass while Loyola Marymount Lions guard Dominick Harris (55) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after being charged with a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Loyola Marymount Lions in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan police officers Anthony Bigornia and Angel Torres are honored for their work during the UNLV shooting on Wednesday during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the UNLV Rebels and the Loyola Marymount Lions in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Rebels take a moment of silence for the shooting victims at their school before an NCAA college basketball game against the Loyola Marymount Lions in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) shoots against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Justice Hill, left, and center Rick Issanza (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) dunks on Loyola Marymount Lions guard Dominick Harris (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) defends while Loyola Marymount Lions guard Justice Hill (3) drives forward with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) and forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) deny a shot by the Loyola Marymount Lions during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) blocks a shot by Loyola Marymount Lions center Lars Thiemann (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Justin Wright (5) drives around against UNLV Rebels guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) celebrates after scoring a three-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Loyola Marymount Lions in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Justin Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) looks to pass while pressured by Loyola Marymount Lions center Lars Thiemann (15) and guard Justin Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) and forward Kalib Boone (10) defend the hoop against Loyola Marymount Lions center Lars Thiemann (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) defends against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Will Johnston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) jumps to block against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Will Johnston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) drives toward the hoop against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Will Johnston (4) and guard Justice Hill (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) shoots against Loyola Marymount Lions forward Alex Merkviladze, left, and center Lars Thiemann (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dedan Thomas Jr. just needed to make one final shot.

Despite another rough defensive performance, fifth-year forward Kalib Boone fouling out and losing the rebounding battle, UNLV still had a chance to win.

UNLV trailed by one point with 10 seconds remaining. Loyola Marymount wing Alex Merkviladze missed both free throws after being intentionally fouled. The Rebels gathered the rebound and put the ball in the hands of their mercurial freshman point guard.

Thomas drove down the court like he had all night, with a game-high 36 minutes in his legs. He turned the corner on his defender in transition and rose for a floater. His shot barely kissed the front of the rim and missed.

“It’s a look we’ll take from (Thomas) every possession, let alone one to win a game,” coach Kevin Kruger said.

Loyola Marymount gathered the rebound, and this time, Merkviladze made both free throws to confirm UNLV’s 78-75 loss Saturday in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

It was the Rebels’ first game since Nov. 28. Wednesday’s campus shooting, which left three faculty members dead and another injured, prolonged UNLV’s layoff after its road game against Dayton was called off.

Kruger said it’s been a challenging few days for his players, and praised the university for providing resources for students to deal with the fallout of the shooting.

Representatives from the UNLV police department were honored before the game, and a moment of silence was held for the victims.

“It’s not really something you can prepare for,” Kruger said. “Such an unspeakable tragedy, such a sickening tragedy.”

“Basketball is such a small thing after seeing something like that,” he added.

Added fifth-year guard Justin Webster: “You go from seeing everybody on campus to it being a ghost town. Still no excuse for us to not come in here and handle business.”

Thomas scored 17 and added eight assists to lead the Rebels (3-4). Boone had 15 points before fouling out with 58 seconds remaining. Sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell added 14 points and made three 3s.

The Lions (6-4) shot 46.4 percent in the second half, led by reserve guard Dominick Harris’ 28 points. Without the injured Jalen Hill — UNLV’s leading rebounder — Marymount grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, which led to 23 second-chance points.

“We’re going to have to be scrappier,” Kruger said. “We’re going to have to be feistier. We’re going to have to be nastier.”

Hill’s injury meant UNLV started its third lineup of the season. Kruger reintroduced Cottrell, who started the first five games of the year, alongside Boone for a bigger front court.

Kruger also gave more opportunities to his reserves. Junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. was the first player off the bench, even ahead of regular reserve contributing guard Jackie Johnson III. Freshman guard Brooklyn Hicks played his first significant minutes since Nov. 21.

Cottrell’s shooting added some space, and his nine first-half points led the team. UNLV was up 27-22 with six minutes remaining before the break.

But the offense fell apart in the closing minutes of the first half. The Rebels went on a 4:18 scoring drought, allowing the Lions to embark on a 10-0 run, led by senior guard Justin Wright’s five points.

The Rebels weren’t helped by a large first-half free throw disparity. UNLV shot three free throws in the first half — all coming on three-point plays — while Marymount attempted 10 free throws before halftime, making seven. The Lions finished the game with a 24-12 free-throw advantage. Foul trouble also impacted the Rebels’ rotations.

The two teams continued to exchange baskets for most of the second half, but UNLV just wasn’t able to get the stops it needed.

The Lions held a 76-71 advantage with 31 seconds remaining. Thomas made a scoop layup in transition to cut the deficit to three.

Harris turned the ball over on the ensuing Marymount possession, leading to a Luis Rodriguez dunk in transition for UNLV before Merkviladze was fouled to set up the final sequence.

“The result’s not what we wanted,” Kruger said. “Got to keep battling, get in the gym, get in the film room and battle.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.