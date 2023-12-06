Rebels’ game at Dayton called off after UNLV shooting

The Rebels were scheduled to play a basketball game in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, but the contest was called off after a shooting on UNLV’s campus.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team’s game against Dayton was canceled Wednesday after there was an active shooter on UNLV’s campus.

“Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played,” a statement posted on the Dayton men’s basketball X account said.

The Rebels (3-3) were supposed to play the Flyers (6-2) at the University of Dayton Arena at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. Further information, such as potential rescheduling, was not immediately available.

“We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers,” the Dayton men’s basketball X account said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

