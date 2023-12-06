63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

Rebels’ game at Dayton called off after UNLV shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2023 - 1:57 pm
 
Updated December 6, 2023 - 2:06 pm
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Akron Zips at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team’s game against Dayton was canceled Wednesday after there was an active shooter on UNLV’s campus.

“Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played,” a statement posted on the Dayton men’s basketball X account said.

The Rebels (3-3) were supposed to play the Flyers (6-2) at the University of Dayton Arena at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. Further information, such as potential rescheduling, was not immediately available.

“We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers,” the Dayton men’s basketball X account said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Police respond to ‘confirmed active shooter’ on UNLV campus
Police respond to ‘confirmed active shooter’ on UNLV campus
2
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
3
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
4
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
5
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lady Rebels hope football crowd comes over for Arizona showdown
Lady Rebels hope football crowd comes over for Arizona showdown
New section, $20 tickets offered for UNLV football title game
New section, $20 tickets offered for UNLV football title game
UNLV starter suffers wrist injury, out for foreseeable future
UNLV starter suffers wrist injury, out for foreseeable future
‘Exactly what we need’: UNLV hopes practice pays off against Akron
‘Exactly what we need’: UNLV hopes practice pays off against Akron
Rebels prepare for short week before hosting Wyoming
Rebels prepare for short week before hosting Wyoming
‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS
‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS