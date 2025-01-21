Rebels point guard stronger, louder in sophomore season

UNLV sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is growing into his leadership role for the Rebels, who host Wyoming on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

On 2-game skid, Rebels get no break with No. 22 Aggies

Graney: Rebels discovered toughness — now they have to keep it

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) battles in the lane against San Jose State Spartans guard Will McClendon (1) during the second half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives the lane against Utah State Aggies guard Drake Allen (8) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) is pumped about a basket and foul for UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) against the Utah State Aggies during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger hugs game winning scorer guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) on the court after defeating the Utah State Aggies in their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) gets off a jumps shot past San Jose State Spartans guard Will McClendon (1) during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sitting in a spot that reminded him of where he had cried tears of frustration less than a year ago, Dedan Thomas Jr. found himself laughing.

The UNLV point guard had come full circle in the red seats of San Diego State’s Viejas Arena following a 76-68 upset win over the Aztecs on Saturday.

He and his father, former UNLV player Dedan Thomas, remember their conversation in the Thomas & Mack Center stands after the Rebels took a 74-71 overtime loss to the Aztecs in the quarterfinals of last year’s Mountain West tournament.

Thomas missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the final buzzer. Afterward, he told his father he felt like he had just been pushed around by the bigger and older opposing players.

“I remember he broke down,” Thomas Sr. said. “He said, ‘Dad, I’m just not strong enough.’ And he just started to cry.”

The Aztecs were a veteran team that had played in the NCAA Tournament title game the previous season. Thomas was a 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound freshman who graduated from high school a year early to play at his father’s alma mater.

Thomas Sr. reminded his son of that and made him a promise:

“You’re just 18. You’re still kind of a baby,” Thomas Sr. said. “Next year it’ll be different. Next year, we’re going to get in the weight room, and you’ll be on the training table, and you’ll gain weight.”

Saturday night was the fulfillment of that vow.

Thomas, 15 pounds heavier than he was last March, led the Rebels with 19 points and five assists. The performance featured pivotal late plays and perfection from the free-throw line to seal the victory.

“We sat in the exact same spot,” Thomas said of the conversation with his father afterward. “We just talked about how much stronger I’ve gotten, all the work and all the dedication I put in. It’s just proof that the work shows.”

That work will be on display when UNLV (11-7, 5-2 MW) hosts Wyoming (9-9, 2-5) on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Now, Thomas is looking to maintain the momentum the Rebels have built in their past two wins and ride it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

Quiet closer

After the win, Thomas jogged off the court and hugged UNLV coach Kevin Kruger.

Thomas didn’t say a word, but Kruger repeated “great job,” as he sent him out of the embrace and into the locker room.

“Really proud of him,” Kruger said. “A lot of what he did in the last five, six minutes could have easily not happened if he took breaks, or if he tried to find a time to rest a little bit, but that’s just when he got better. And it was fun to watch him control the game and finish that game out.”

Of course, Thomas as a closer isn’t a new concept for UNLV. In Kruger’s words, he’s “got a year of built up credibility” that should make the ball being placed in his hands in clutch situations a given.

Kruger has also called on Thomas to be more vocal on the court since last season, but that’s a trait more associated with bench spark Brooklyn Hicks.

Even as Thomas closed the game for the Rebels on Wednesday against Utah State, ranked 22nd at the time, Hicks walked up to the star guard in the final seven minutes and used his voice to instill confidence.

“You’re gonna win this game for us. You’re gonna make the last shot,” forward Jalen Hill recalled Hicks telling Thomas during a timeout.

It was an example of the trust Thomas’ teammates have in him. He finished with only eight points against the Aggies, but his two baskets in the final minute made the difference.

On nights like that, Thomas is channeling NBA closers such as Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. The latter especially, because he’s a “lefty, small guard like me,” Thomas said.

“Even if they have an off night, they just stay consistent with their shots,” he added. “They don’t shy away from the moment.”

Actions speak louder

Hill has spent offseason practices with professional players, but he doesn’t see Thomas as any different.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve played with,” Hill said. “ I think he’s right up there with all of them.”

For Hill, it’s not just about the play on the court with Thomas. It’s personal. Saturday’s win also was a full circle moment for Hill because he tore his ACL during a game last January at San Diego State.

“When I got hurt, (Thomas) was always there,” Hill said. “He pushed me to become a better player, a better person every single day.”

Guard Jaden Henley and forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry are just as close with Thomas, if not more. The two are roommates, and Thomas spends most of his time at their place.

Both insist that Thomas’ quiet demeanor isn’t all there is.

“I always thought DJ was really quiet,” Cherry said. “But he’s crazy and super loud, he has so much energy. I’m the same way, so we kind of just clicked right away.”

Cherry thinks Thomas sometimes holds back his voice on the court in the interest of his teammates.

“I feel like he doesn’t want to say something to somebody and hurt their feelings,” Cherry said. “He’s the leader of our team. He’s the guy. So we kind of need him to. But he’s getting there, he’s been a lot better at it.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Up next

Who: Wyoming at UNLV

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS Sports

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)