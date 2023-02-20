Short-handed Rebels fall short against Boise State
A short-handed UNLV squad lost its third consecutive game Sunday, falling 73-69 to Boise State at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.
Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless had 14 points, and sophomore Shane Nowell added 14 points for the Rebels (16-11, 5-10 Mountain West).
UNLV was without two starters, fifth-year wing Elijah Parquet and senior wing Luis Rodriguez.
Boise State improves to 21-6, 11-3.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
