54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Basketball

Short-handed Rebels fall short against Boise State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2023 - 8:23 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) dribbles around Boise State Broncos guard Chibuzo Agbo (11) ...
UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) dribbles around Boise State Broncos guard Chibuzo Agbo (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A short-handed UNLV squad lost its third consecutive game Sunday, falling 73-69 to Boise State at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless had 14 points, and sophomore Shane Nowell added 14 points for the Rebels (16-11, 5-10 Mountain West).

UNLV was without two starters, fifth-year wing Elijah Parquet and senior wing Luis Rodriguez.

Boise State improves to 21-6, 11-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
U2 stands to set per-show record at the Sphere
U2 stands to set per-show record at the Sphere
2
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
3
CARTOON: Tough guy
CARTOON: Tough guy
4
REO Speedwagon plans ‘Hi Infidelity’ series in Las Vegas
REO Speedwagon plans ‘Hi Infidelity’ series in Las Vegas
5
Raiders fire defensive assistant coach
Raiders fire defensive assistant coach
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
UNLV falls to Fresno State, now tied for last in Mountain West
UNLV falls to Fresno State, now tied for last in Mountain West
Rebels draw late charge, finish rivalry win against Wolf Pack
Rebels draw late charge, finish rivalry win against Wolf Pack
Rebels blow second-half lead; winning streak ends at three
Rebels blow second-half lead; winning streak ends at three
UNLV enters women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 29 years
UNLV enters women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 29 years
Newly ranked UNLV goes for Mountain West clincher at Thomas & Mack
Newly ranked UNLV goes for Mountain West clincher at Thomas & Mack
Rebels snap 4-game losing streak with win over Wyoming
Rebels snap 4-game losing streak with win over Wyoming