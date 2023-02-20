Short-handed Rebels fall short against Boise State

Missing two starters, UNLV stayed close with Boise State but still lost its third consecutive game Sunday in Boise, Idaho.

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) dribbles around Boise State Broncos guard Chibuzo Agbo (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A short-handed UNLV squad lost its third consecutive game Sunday, falling 73-69 to Boise State at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless had 14 points, and sophomore Shane Nowell added 14 points for the Rebels (16-11, 5-10 Mountain West).

UNLV was without two starters, fifth-year wing Elijah Parquet and senior wing Luis Rodriguez.

Boise State improves to 21-6, 11-3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.