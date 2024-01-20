Thomas & Mack’s 40th birthday party has Springsteen tickets, $2 beer

UNLV will have several promotions to celebrate the Thomas & Mack Center’s 40th birthday at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 when the Rebels take on Fresno State.

UNLV players and coaches stand for the national anthem to face the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Thomas & Mack Center with a series of promotions for the men’s basketball team’s game Jan. 30 against Fresno State.

Attendees will receive a special rally towel and poster. Fans can purchase special $40 lower bowl tickets or a $40 ticket pack to get four tickets in the upper bowl through Jan. 29.

The game will also feature $2 beers through halftime and throwback concession prices.

Finally, one fan will win a pair of tickets to watch Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play March 22 at T-Mobile Arena, while another will receive a TMC Golden Ticket, giving them four tickets to preselected events at the Thomas & Mack Center throughout the year.

The Thomas & Mack Center opened Dec. 16, 1983, with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Diana Ross all in attendance for the Gala Grand Opening.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.