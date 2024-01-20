Thomas & Mack’s 40th birthday party has Springsteen tickets, $2 beer
UNLV will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Thomas & Mack Center with a series of promotions for the men’s basketball team’s game Jan. 30 against Fresno State.
Attendees will receive a special rally towel and poster. Fans can purchase special $40 lower bowl tickets or a $40 ticket pack to get four tickets in the upper bowl through Jan. 29.
The game will also feature $2 beers through halftime and throwback concession prices.
Finally, one fan will win a pair of tickets to watch Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play March 22 at T-Mobile Arena, while another will receive a TMC Golden Ticket, giving them four tickets to preselected events at the Thomas & Mack Center throughout the year.
The Thomas & Mack Center opened Dec. 16, 1983, with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Diana Ross all in attendance for the Gala Grand Opening.
