UNLV 5th-year guard Michael Nuga shines in utility role

In his only year at UNLV, fifth-year guard Michael Nuga has become one of coach Kevin Kruger’s most reliable utility players, either off the bench or in the starting lineup.

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) drives around Nevada Wolf Pack guard Kenan Blackshear (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) and guard Jordan McCabe (5) celebrate as they leave the court after winning an NCAA college basketball game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two years ago, fifth-year guard Michael Nuga couldn’t have imagined he’d be in this position.

“I never thought UNLV was something possible,” he said. “But with the work I put in, I’m not surprised that I’m here. …It’s a dream come true and I’m just living it.”

Nuga has emerged as a key utility player as UNLV has shuffled its lineups due to injuries. Whenever UNLV coach Kevin Kruger has needed to fill a gap, he usually turns to the fifth-year guard.

“He just plays hard,” Kruger said. “He’s in his last year of college and I think he’s recognized that about as much as anybody. It’s time to just go play as hard as you can and see what happens.”

UNLV’s 78-44 win against Air Force Tuesday may have been the best example of Nuga’s understated value. He finished with nine points, including a perfect 3-for-3 outing from three-point range.

The Kent State transfer also grabbed three rebounds, a steal and had an assist to finish plus-31 in 24 minutes, the best on the team. Kruger was impressed with Nuga’s defense too. He noted the fifth-year guard was crucial to the Rebels’ lockdown perimeter performance, which held the Falcons to just 24 percent from three-point range.

“Mike’s a large part of the reason we were able to do that,” Kruger said. “I think that’s why he ends up plus-31 — good shots offensively, good, sound, solid defense.”

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, but raised in Toronto, Nuga’s had quite a journey to reach UNLV. He prepped in Indianapolis, before spending two seasons playing at Eastern Florida Junior College. He made the jump to Division I ahead of the 2018-19 season, landing at Portland State where he led the team in scoring. Nuga then transferred to Kent State.

After redshirting, Nuga earned third-team All-Mid-American Conference honors, but his senior season ended abruptly after a knee injury. He committed to Kruger and UNLV for his final year of eligibility, one of three fifth-year seniors the Rebels (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West) landed out of the transfer portal.

Kruger said Nuga’s biggest adjustment was on defense. Coming from a vastly different system at Kent State, the guard had to learn to fit into UNLV’s defense to earn minutes. He started the Rebels’ first eight games, but then moved to the bench. After junior Josh Baker’s concussion, Nuga returned to the starting lineup.

“At Kent State, everything we did was opposite,” Nuga said. “Buying into the system, watching film, learning how to do things the opposite way have helped me, the coaches helped me.”

UNLV might need Nuga to continue putting out fires Friday. Facing Boise State, whose 9-1 record in the conference has the Broncos (18-5, 9-1) tied for first place in the Mountain West, the Rebels may still be missing juniors Donovan Williams and Victor Iwaukor. No matter what role he’s asked to play though, Nuga is just enjoying the ride.

“I’m just happy to be here,” he said.

