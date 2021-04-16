UNLV adds Southland defensive player of the year as transfer

UNLV received a committment on Friday from the reigning Southland Defensive Player of the Year.

Lamar center David Muoka, right, pulls in a rebound over Abilene Christian center Kolton Kohl (34) and forward Joe Pleasant (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southland Conference semifinals Friday, March 12, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Lamar center David Muoka (0) and Houston forward Justin Gorham, right, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Lamar center David Muoka (0), Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32), and guard Tramon Mark, left, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

UNLV’s basketball program lost center Mbacke Diong to the transfer portal earlier this week.

It added center David Muoka via the transfer portal on Friday.

Muoka, who played the last two seasons at Lamar, announced his commitment to the Rebels via Twitter. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining and fills the void up front that Diong created with his decision to leave the program.

The 6-foot-10-inch Muoka was the Southland Defensive Player of the Year last season. He averaged 5.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks last season for the Cardinals, including 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in conference play.

Muoka is the fifth transfer to commit to UNLV during the offseason, joining point guard Jordan McCabe, forwards Royce Hamm and Victor Ikuakor and wing Donovan Williams, all of whom previously played for Big 12 programs.

Muoka played last season under UNLV assistant Brandon Chappell, who’d coached at Lamar before joining Kevin Kruger and the Rebels.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.