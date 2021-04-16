UNLV adds Southland defensive player of the year as transfer
UNLV received a committment on Friday from the reigning Southland Defensive Player of the Year.
UNLV’s basketball program lost center Mbacke Diong to the transfer portal earlier this week.
It added center David Muoka via the transfer portal on Friday.
Muoka, who played the last two seasons at Lamar, announced his commitment to the Rebels via Twitter. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining and fills the void up front that Diong created with his decision to leave the program.
Time to turn this thing up.. 🖤❤️@TheRunninRebels pic.twitter.com/U5NA3Rb1uu
— David Muoka (@DavidMuoka0) April 16, 2021
The 6-foot-10-inch Muoka was the Southland Defensive Player of the Year last season. He averaged 5.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks last season for the Cardinals, including 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in conference play.
Muoka is the fifth transfer to commit to UNLV during the offseason, joining point guard Jordan McCabe, forwards Royce Hamm and Victor Ikuakor and wing Donovan Williams, all of whom previously played for Big 12 programs.
Muoka played last season under UNLV assistant Brandon Chappell, who’d coached at Lamar before joining Kevin Kruger and the Rebels.
