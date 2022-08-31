UNLV announces 2022-23 Mountain West basketball schedule

The Rebels’ 18-game conference season will begin Dec. 28 at San Jose State. The home opener at the Thomas & Mack Center will be Dec. 31 against San Diego State.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines after UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) blocked a shot by the Air Force Falcons during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV men’s basketball Mountain West schedule was announced Wednesday, with the Rebels’ 18-game conference calendar beginning Dec. 28.

The Rebels will play nine home games and nine road games during the conference season, starting with a road game at San Jose State Dec. 28.

UNLV will host its first Mountain West game at the Thomas & Mack Center Dec. 31 against San Diego State. All conference opponents are going to be played twice, home and away, with the exception of Air Force and New Mexico, who UNLV will only play once.

UNLV hosts in-state rivals UNR Jan. 28 and travels to Reno for the final game of the regular season March 4. The Mountain West tournament will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center March 8-11.

While the schedule has been officially announced, the conference’s television partners may move certain games to any day during the week it was originally scheduled as part of its selection process. Times and specific network outlets will be announced upon confirmation.

UNLV announced its non-conference schedule earlier in the month.

